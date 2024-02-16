Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

16 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading consumer packaging company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2024.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

