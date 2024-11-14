Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Nov 14, 2024, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2024. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2025.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Graphic Packaging Holding Company President and Chief Executive Officer to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12

Graphic Packaging Holding Company President and Chief Executive Officer to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Michael...
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics