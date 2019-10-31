Graphic Packaging Holding Company Executives to Present at Investor Conferences in November

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced executive presentations at two investor conferences during the month of November.

Graphic Packaging's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen R. Scherger, will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on November 5th at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Graphic Packaging's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Doss, will present at the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference on November 15th at 8:15 a.m. CT.

Both presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

