Graphic Packaging Holding Company Named to Newsweek's 2021 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

"We are honored to be named to the list of America's Most Responsible Companies," said Michael Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our Vision 2025 goals published in 2019, we emphasized our commitment to redefine leadership in the paperboard packaging industry. To achieve this, we set goals and identified ways we can continue to innovate for a healthier planet, support and develop our employees, champion our partners with sustainable packaging solutions, engage with our communities and operate responsibly. We are committed to the continued advancement of these initiatives as ESG factors are fundamental to how we operate our business and are critical to our success."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected from a pool of over 2,000 companies based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Annual Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports, in addition to an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. residents to evaluate company reputations. The final list, which spans 14 industries, recognizes 400 companies with the highest scores as the most responsible companies in the United States. Graphic Packaging ranked #208 on the 2021 list.

Graphic Packaging recently published its ESG Report and launched an ESG Hub within the Investor section of the Company's website http://www.graphicpkg.com. With the updated report, the Company adopted the SASB framework and is aligned with GRI Core standards. A copy of the ESG Report, key highlights from the year as well as progress on goals, GRI/SASB indices, among other helpful information can be accessed here. Graphic Packaging strives to achieve best-in-class transparency and the Company will update progress on the goals laid out in Vision 2025, as well as other news and detail on innovation and sustainability advancements at the Company in its annual ESG Reports and through updates on the ESG Hub.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

