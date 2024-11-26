Graphic Packaging Holding Company President and Chief Executive Officer to Present at Raymond James 2024 TMT & Consumer Conference on December 9

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 2024 TMT & Consumer Conference on Monday, December 9th at 3:40pm ET.

The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast. The archived webcast can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at https://investors.graphicpkg.com/.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

