Graphic Packaging Holding Company Publishes Sustainability and Social Responsibility Update

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading provider of packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies, announced the publication of its 2018 Sustainability and Social Responsibility Update Report. The mid-cycle update highlights progress made in Graphic Packaging's robust sustainability initiatives and highlights additional stretch goals that the Company has set for itself. As part of the update, key leaders across the organization discussed sustainability practices and the Company's collaborative efforts in reaching its Vision 2025. The update is available on the Sustainability page of the Company's website at www.graphicpkg.com/sustainability/.

"We are pleased with what we have accomplished and are driven to achieve greater strides in our sustainability programs," said President and CEO Michael Doss. "At Graphic Packaging, we are focused on continued improvement and leading in sustainability and social responsibility, with ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of our operations on the environment and give back to the communities in which we live and work."

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

