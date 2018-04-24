Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leading provider of packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, today reported Net Income for first quarter 2018 of $29.9 million, or $0.10 per share, based upon 311.3 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to first quarter 2017 Net Income of $37.0 million, or $0.12 per share, based on 314.1 million weighted average diluted shares.

First quarter 2018 Net Income was negatively impacted by a net $28.2 million of special charges that are detailed in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table. When adjusting for these charges, Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2018 was $58.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. This compares to first quarter 2017 Adjusted Net Income of $42.7 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

"We are very pleased with our performance in the first quarter following the new combination with the SBS mill and foodservice converting assets and are encouraged by the positive volume and productivity momentum in the business during the second quarter. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $231 million was in line with our expectations and results from the SBS mill and foodservice converting assets were solid," said President and CEO Michael Doss. "The business operated well in the quarter generating $17 million in performance improvements. Pricing improved by $6 million during the quarter reflecting the benefits of pricing initiatives executed in 2017. Importantly, we successfully implemented open market paperboard price increases across our coated recycled, coated unbleached kraft, and solid bleached sulfate paperboard grades in the first quarter 2018, which we expect will positively impact results in the second half of 2018 and in 2019. We remain focused on offsetting our commodity input cost inflation with pricing initiatives, consistent with our long term track record."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales increased 39% to $1,476.0 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $1,061.5 million in the prior year period. The $414.5 million increase was driven by $359.5 million of revenue from the SBS mill and foodservice converting assets, $25.5 million of improved volume/mix related primarily to acquisitions, $24.0 million of favorable foreign exchange, and $5.5 million of higher pricing.

Attached is supplemental data highlighting Net Tons Sold for the first quarter of 2018 and for each quarter of 2017.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $187.6 million, or $35.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2017. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special charges, Adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to $230.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 from $160.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. When comparing against the prior year quarter, Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 was positively impacted by $59.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA from the SBS mill and foodservice converting assets, $16.7 million of improved net operating performance, $5.5 million of higher pricing, $5.5 million of favorable exchange rates, and $0.8 million of favorable volume/mix. These benefits were partially offset by $15.0 million of commodity input cost inflation (primarily freight) and $2.8 million of other inflation (primarily labor and benefits).

Other Results

Total Debt (Long-Term, Short-Term and Current Portion) increased $824.8 million during the first quarter of 2018 to $3,111.8 million compared to the fourth quarter 2017, primarily reflecting $660 million of debt assumed from the combination with the SBS mill and foodservice converting assets. Total Net Debt (Total Debt, net of Cash and Cash Equivalents) increased $839.7 million during the first quarter of 2018 to $3,059.3 million compared to the fourth quarter 2017. The Company's first quarter pro forma 2018 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.27 times Adjusted EBITDA compared to 3.12 times at the end of 2017.

At March 31, 2018, the Company had available global liquidity of $1,068.0 million, including the undrawn availability under its global revolving credit facilities.

Net Interest Expense was $28.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, up compared to the $21.3 million reported in the first quarter of 2017, primarily reflecting the $660 million of debt assumed and higher average borrowing rates.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2018 were $92.1 million compared to $76.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter 2018 Income Tax Expense was $5.1 million, compared to a $17.6 million expense in the first quarter of 2017. First quarter tax expense included a $4.2 million non-cash benefit related to the full-year impact from incorporating in slightly lower deferred state and local income tax assumptions for the Company following the combination with the SBS mill and foodservice converting assets.

Please note that a tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Total Net Debt and pro forma Net Leverage Ratio is attached to this release.

Earnings Call

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2018

2017 Net Sales $ 1,476.0



$ 1,061.5

Cost of Sales 1,253.5



889.6

Selling, General and Administrative 121.3



91.9

Other Expense (Income), Net 0.9



(0.2)

Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges, Net 26.3



8.6

Income from Operations 74.0



71.6

Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Income 4.2



3.9

Interest Expense, Net (28.8)



(21.3)

Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt (1.9)



—

Income before Income Taxes and Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 47.5



54.2

Income Tax Expense (5.1)



(17.6)

Income before Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 42.4



36.6

Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 0.3



0.4

Net Income 42.7



37.0

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (12.8)



—

Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 29.9



$ 37.0









Net Income Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company — Basic $ 0.10



$ 0.12

Net Income Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company — Diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.12









Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 310.6



312.9

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 311.3



314.1



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

In millions, except share and per share amounts March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017







ASSETS













Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 52.5



$ 67.4

Receivables, Net 742.7



422.8

Inventories, Net 964.4



634.0

Other Current Assets 65.5



45.7

Total Current Assets 1,825.1



1,169.9

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 3,104.1



1,867.2

Goodwill 1,607.2



1,323.0

Intangible Assets, Net 514.9



436.5

Other Assets 79.0



66.4

Total Assets $ 7,130.3



$ 4,863.0









LIABILITIES













Current Liabilities:





Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 55.6



$ 61.3

Accounts Payable 613.6



516.5

Other Accrued Liabilities 334.1



273.6

Total Current Liabilities 1,003.3



851.4

Long-Term Debt 3,043.5



2,213.2

Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 437.4



321.8

Other Noncurrent Liabilities 203.2



184.7









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest 285.1



—









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred Stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 310,279,527 and 309,715,624 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 3.1



3.1

Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,077.8



1,683.6

Accumulated Deficit (49.4)



(56.0)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (322.9)



(338.8)

Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 1,708.6



1,291.9

Noncontrolling Interest 449.2



—

Total Equity 2,157.8



1,291.9

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,130.3



$ 4,863.0



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions 2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Income $ 42.7



$ 37.0

Non-cash Items Included in Net Income:





Depreciation and Amortization 109.8



75.0

Deferred Income Taxes (3.1)



11.9

Amount of Postretirement Expense Less Than Funding (1.2)



(11.9)

Other, Net 7.4



4.1

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (345.7)



(207.8)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (190.1)



(91.7)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital Spending (88.9)



(69.2)

Packaging Machinery Spending (3.2)



(6.9)

Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired (3.5)



—

Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 282.6



130.2

Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (138.0)



(10.1)

Other, Net (2.3)



(1.2)

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities 46.7



42.8









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of Common Stock —



(40.1)

Payments on Debt (125.0)



(6.3)

Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 610.9



310.1

Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (323.5)



(206.4)

Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (4.0)



(10.0)

Debt Issuance Costs (7.9)



—

Dividends Paid (23.2)



(23.6)

Other, Net —



2.2

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 127.3



25.9

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 1.2



1.3

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (14.9)



(21.7)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 67.4



59.1

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 52.5



$ 37.4











Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, equity income of unconsolidated entities, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities, Net Leverage Ratio and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns and other special charges. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2018

2017 Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 29.9



$ 37.0

Add (Subtract):





Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 12.8



—

Income Tax Expense 5.1



17.6

Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (0.3)



(0.4)

Interest Expense, Net 28.8



21.3

Depreciation and Amortization 111.3



76.8

EBITDA 187.6



152.3

Gain on Sale of Assets (1.5)



—

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges(a) 42.8



8.6

Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt 1.9



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 230.8



$ 160.9









Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 15.6 %

15.2 %







Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 29.9



$ 37.0

Gain on Sale of Assets (1.5)



—

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges(a) 42.8



8.6

Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt 1.9



—

Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges, and Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt (9.6)



(2.9)

Noncontrolling Interest, Net of Tax (5.4)



—

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 58.1



$ 42.7









Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.19



$ 0.14

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.19



$ 0.14







(a) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018, $15.0 million is recorded in costs of sales for inventory valuation adjustments related to business combinations.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)





Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

December 31, In millions 2018

2017

2017 Net Income $ 293.1



$ 207.5



$ 300.2

Add (Subtract):









Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 12.8



—



—

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (58.0)



77.6



(45.5)

Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entities (1.6)



(1.8)



(1.7)

Interest Expense, Net 97.2



81.0



89.7

Depreciation and Amortization 371.8



328.5



337.3

EBITDA 715.3



692.8



680.0

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges 70.1



38.5



35.9

Gain on Sale of Assets, Net (5.2)



—



(3.7)

Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt 1.9



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA 782.1



731.3



712.2

EBITDA Attributable to NACP from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 153.0



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA for Purposes of Calculating Net Leverage Ratio $ 935.1



$ 731.3



$ 712.2















March 31,

March 31,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2018

2017

2017 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 55.6



$ 69.0



$ 61.3

Long-Term Debt (a) 3,056.2



2,198.9



2,225.7

Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (52.5)



(37.4)



(67.4)

Total Net Debt $ 3,059.3



$ 2,230.5



$ 2,219.6













Net Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 3.27



3.05



3.12





(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.



Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions 2018

2017 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (190.1)



$ (91.7)

Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold 144.6



120.1

Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges 26.5



4.8

Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ (19.0)



$ 33.2



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Unaudited Supplemental Data









Three Months Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31, 2018

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

963.7



—



—





2017

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

726.8



733.9



743.1



720.0





















