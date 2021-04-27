Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2021 Results; Announces Intent to Acquire Americraft Carton, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Q1 2021 Highlights

Net Sales were $1,649 million versus $1,599 million in the prior year quarter.

versus in the prior year quarter. Net Organic Sales increased 2% in the quarter driven by sustainability-supported innovative packaging solutions.

Net Income was $54 million versus a loss of $13 million in the prior year quarter.

versus a loss of in the prior year quarter. Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.19 versus a loss of $0.04 in the prior year quarter.

versus a loss of in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.23 versus $0.31 in the prior year quarter.

versus in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $240 million versus $295 million in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by $29 million of Winter Storm Uri related costs and $34 million of commodity input cost inflation.

versus in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by of related costs and of commodity input cost inflation. Strengthened balance sheet and interest rate profile by issuing $800 million of 0.8% and 1.5% senior secured notes and through retirement of $425 million in higher interest rate debt with Farm Credit System term loan.

of 0.8% and 1.5% senior secured notes and through retirement of in higher interest rate debt with Farm Credit System term loan. Acquired $400 million of International Paper's minority ownership interest in the partnership, reducing minority ownership stake to approximately 7%.

of International Paper's minority ownership interest in the partnership, reducing minority ownership stake to approximately 7%. Global liquidity was $1,444 million at quarter end.

at quarter end. Announces intent to acquire Americraft Carton, Inc., a leading independent folding carton producer in North America , extending participation into new and existing end markets while continuing to increase paperboard integration rates.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, today reported Net Income for first quarter 2021 of $54 million, or $0.19 per share, based upon 277.2 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to first quarter 2020 Net Loss of $13 million, or $0.04 per share, based upon 288.9 million weighted average diluted shares.

The first quarters of 2021 and 2020 were negatively impacted by a net $11 million and a net $104 million of special charges, respectively, including a net $90 million non-cash charge related to the settlement of a U.S. pension plan in first quarter 2020. The charges are detailed in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table attached. When adjusting for charges, Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2021 was $65 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This compares to first quarter 2020 Adjusted Net Income of $91 million or $0.31 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "Consumer preferences for sustainable packaging are driving global demand for fiber-based packaging solutions. We are meeting this demand by introducing new innovative products and supporting our customers as we answer the calls from today's consumer. During the first quarter we continued to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy, increasing net organic sales by 2%. Our team's agility and resolve in executing on our commitments to customers, coupled with the competitive advantages of our vertically integrated platform, allow us to provide continuity of supply while managing a challenging supply chain environment. The underlying robust demand environment and resulting volume and pricing momentum we have coming out of the quarter are excellent and position us for a very strong second half of 2021. We are focused on capturing ongoing organic growth from the continued move to more circular and sustainable packaging alternatives and achieving our Vision 2025 for all stakeholders."

Doss added, "Today, I am very pleased to announce our intent to acquire Americraft Carton, a company built on a long history of sustainability and exceptional customer service. Their business philosophy is aligned with how we lead our business. The combination extends our end markets and customer base, further strengthening our position as the leading, integrated paperboard packaging provider in North America."

Americraft Carton, Inc. Acquisition

The Company intends to acquire Americraft Carton, Inc. for approximately $280 million. The proposed acquisition is expected to add approximately $200 million in sales, $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA and significant opportunities for paperboard integration upon completion. Synergies are expected to contribute an additional $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA within 24 months of closing. The transaction includes seven well-capitalized converting facilities and an outstanding team of dedicated employees.

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales increased 3% to $1,649 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1,599 million in the prior year period. The $50 million increase was driven by $33 million of improved volume/mix related to organic growth from conversions to fiber-based packaging solutions and acquisitions, partially offset by fewer selling days when compared to leap year in the prior year quarter, and $20 million of favorable foreign exchange. These benefits were partially offset by $3 million of pricing.

Attached is supplemental data highlighting Net Tons Sold for the first quarter of 2021 and for each quarter of 2020.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $228 million, or $104 million higher than the first quarter of 2020. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special charges, Adjusted EBITDA was $240 million in the first quarter of 2021 versus $295 million in the first quarter of 2020. When comparing against the prior year quarter, Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by $21 million in net productivity and $5 million of favorable foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA was unfavorably impacted by $3 million of pricing, $2 million of volume/mix, $34 million of commodity input cost inflation, $13 million of other inflation and $29 million of costs associated with Winter Storm Uri.

Other Results

Total Debt (Long-Term, Short-Term and Current Portion) increased $198 million during the first quarter of 2021 to $3,865 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Total Net Debt (Total Debt, net of Cash and Cash Equivalents) increased $261 million during the first quarter of 2021 to $3,749 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company returned $174 million in capital to stakeholders in the first quarter 2021 through dividends, distributions and partnership redemptions. The Company's first quarter 2021 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.69 times Adjusted EBITDA compared to 3.26 times at the end of 2020.

At March 31, 2021, the Company had available liquidity of $1,444 million, including the undrawn availability under its global revolving credit facilities. The Company issued $800 million of 0.8% and 1.5% senior secured notes and borrowed $425 million under the Farm Credit system, with proceeds used to retire $425 million of higher interest rate bonds, during the quarter.

Net Interest Expense was $30 million in the first quarter of 2021, lower when compared to $34 million reported in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting reduced average borrowing rates. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2021 were $146 million compared to $154 million in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 Income Tax Expense was $18 million, compared to a $5 million benefit in the first quarter of 2020.

Please note that a tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow and Total Net Debt is attached to this release.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST today (April 27, 2021) to discuss the results of first quarter 2021. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-900-1527 from the United States and Canada, and 236-384-2052 from outside the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 9287381.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements of the Company's expectations in this press release, including but not limited to the intent to acquire Americraft Carton, Inc., constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and business, inflation of and volatility in raw material and energy costs, continuing pressure for lower cost products, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies, including productivity initiatives, cost reduction plans, and integration activities, as well as the Company's debt level, currency movements and other risks of conducting business internationally, the impact of regulatory and litigation matters, including the continued availability of the Company's net operating loss offset to taxable income. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020 Net Sales $ 1,649



$ 1,599

Cost of Sales 1,400



1,278

Selling, General and Administrative 126



136

Other Expense, Net 3



6

Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges, Net 12



19

Income from Operations 108



160

Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Income (Expense) 2



(151)

Interest Expense, Net (30)



(34)

Income (Loss) before Income Taxes 80



(25)

Income Tax (Expense) Benefit (18)



5

Net Income (Loss) 62



(20)

Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (8)



7

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 54



$ (13)









Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company — Basic $ 0.20



$ (0.04)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company — Diluted $ 0.19



$ (0.04)









Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 275.8



288.9

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 277.2



288.9



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



In millions, except share and per share amounts March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020







ASSETS













Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 116



$ 179

Receivables, Net 586



654

Inventories, Net 1,125



1,128

Other Current Assets 84



59

Total Current Assets 1,911



2,020

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 3,631



3,560

Goodwill 1,478



1,478

Intangible Assets, Net 423



437

Other Assets 304



310

Total Assets $ 7,747



$ 7,805









LIABILITIES













Current Liabilities:





Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 52



$ 497

Accounts Payable 781



825

Other Accrued Liabilities 485



534

Total Current Liabilities 1,318



1,856

Long-Term Debt 3,787



3,147

Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 489



540

Other Noncurrent Liabilities 416



422









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred Stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 284,201,767 and 267,726,373 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3



3

Capital in Excess of Par Value 1,782



1,715

(Accumulated Deficit) Retained Earnings (15)



(48)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (237)



(246)

Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 1,533



1,424

Noncontrolling Interest 204



416

Total Equity 1,737



1,840

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,747



$ 7,805



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions 2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Income (Loss) $ 62



$ (20)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 117



114

Deferred Income Taxes 7



(19)

Amount of Postretirement Expense (Less) Greater Than Funding (11)



154

Other, Net 23



29

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (145)



(337)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 53



(79)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital Spending (137)



(147)

Packaging Machinery Spending (9)



(7)

Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired —



(42)

Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 33



24

Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (5)



(3)

Other, Net (2)



(1)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (120)



(176)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of Common Stock —



(119)

Proceeds from Issuance of Debt 1,225



450

Retirement of Long-Term Debt (1,221)



—

Payments on Debt (9)



(9)

Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 885



1,179

Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (677)



(987)

Redemption of Noncontrolling Interest (150)



—

Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (14)



(9)

Debt Issuance Costs (5)



(7)

Dividends and Distributions Paid to GPIP Partner (24)



(27)

Other, Net (5)



(3)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 5



218

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1)



(6)

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (63)



(43)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 179



153

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 116



$ 110



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, equity income of unconsolidated entities, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges (income) associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special charges. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

March 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 54



$ (13)

Add (Subtract):





Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 8



(7)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 18



(5)

Interest Expense, Net 30



33

Depreciation and Amortization 118



116

EBITDA $ 228



$ 124

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges 12



18

Pension Settlement Charge —



153

Adjusted EBITDA $ 240



$ 295









Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 14.6 %

18.4 %







Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 54



$ (13)

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges 12



18

Accelerated Depreciation Related to Shutdown 5



5

Pension Settlement Charge —



153

Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges, Accelerated Depreciation and Pension Plan Settlement (4)



(35)

Noncontrolling Interest, Net of Tax (2)



(37)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 65



$ 91









Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.24



$ 0.32

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.23



$ 0.31



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)





Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

December 31, In millions 2021

2020

2020 Net Income $ 234



$ 138



$ 167

Add (Subtract):









Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 51



44



36

Income Tax Expense 65



50



42

Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (1)



—



(1)

Interest Expense, Net 126



139



129

Depreciation and Amortization 483



453



481

EBITDA 958



824



854

Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges 56



51



62

Pension Plan Settlement Charge 1



192



154

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,015



$ 1,067



$ 1,070















March 31,

March 31,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2021

2020

2020 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 52



$ 49



$ 497

Long-Term Debt (a) 3,813



3,453



3,170

Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (116)



(110)



(179)

Total Net Debt $ 3,749



$ 3,392



$ 3,488













Net Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 3.69



3.18



3.26



(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.













Three Months Ended









March 31, In millions







2021

2020 Net Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities







$ 53



$ (79)

Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities







28



21

Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges







32



7

Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities







$ 113



$ (51)

Capital Spending







(146)



(154)

Adjusted Cash Flow







$ (33)



$ (205)



GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Unaudited Supplemental Data







Three Months Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31, 2021

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

975













2020

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

1,012



1,013



1,036



991















































The three months ended March 31, 2020 included 42,100 tons sold that did not reoccur in the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to the closing of the White Pigeon, Michigan mill and the shutdown of the West Monroe containerboard machine.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Related Links

http://www.graphicpkg.com

