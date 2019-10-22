Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Q3 Net Sales were $1,581.6 million versus $1,531.8 million in the prior year period.

versus in the prior year period. Q3 Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.18 versus $0.30 in the prior year period.

versus in the prior year period. Q3 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.20 versus $0.22 in the prior year period.

versus in the prior year period. Q3 Net Income was $52.1 million versus $94.3 million in the prior year period.

versus in the prior year period. Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was $244.3 million versus $256.3 million in the prior year period.

versus in the prior year period. Completed the previously announced and planned extensive maintenance outage at our Texarkana SBS mill on time and on budget.

Announced strategic $600 million investment in new coated recycled paperboard (CRB) machine in Kalamazoo, Michigan .

investment in new coated recycled paperboard (CRB) machine in . Completed the acquisition of Artistic Carton Company, a diversified producer of folding cartons and CRB.

Returned $79 million to stakeholders in Q3 through $50 million of share repurchases, $23 million of dividends, and $6 million of distributions to the GPIP Partner.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leading provider of packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, today reported Net Income for third quarter 2019 of $52.1 million, or $0.18 per share, based on 293.7 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to third quarter 2018 Net Income of $94.3 million, or $0.30 per share, based on 311.5 million weighted average diluted shares.

Third quarter 2019 Net Income was impacted by a net $5.3 million of special charges that are detailed in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table attached. When adjusting for these charges, Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2019 was $57.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share. This compares to third quarter 2018 Adjusted Net Income of $69.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "The third quarter of 2019 was a solid quarter with Adjusted EBITDA of $244 million at the high-end of our expectations. Pricing improved by $34 million reflecting the benefits of our pricing initiatives. Importantly, our pricing to commodity input cost relationship was a positive $26 million for the quarter and $67 million for the first nine months of 2019. In addition, we successfully completed the previously announced and planned extensive maintenance outage at our Texarkana SBS mill on time and on budget." Doss added, "We remain focused on capturing benefits from the consumer-driven shift into our innovative paperboard solutions and continue to expect that new product wins will drive 100-200 basis points of net organic volume growth in 2020."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales increased 3.3% to $1,581.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1,531.8 million in the prior year period. The $49.8 million increase was driven by $33.8 million of higher pricing and $27.9 million of improved volume/mix related primarily to acquisitions and organic volume growth. These benefits were partially offset by $11.9 million of unfavorable foreign exchange.

Attached is supplemental data highlighting Net Tons Sold by quarter for 2019 and 2018.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $235.7 million. After adjusting both periods for charges associated with business combinations and other special charges, and the third quarter 2018 gain on sale of assets, Adjusted EBITDA decreased $12.0 million to $244.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $256.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. When comparing against the prior year quarter, Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 was positively impacted by $33.8 million of higher pricing. Favorable pricing was offset by $20.4 million of operating items (primarily the previously announced extensive mill maintenance outage at Texarkana), $7.6 million of commodity input cost inflation (primarily wood), $12.0 million of other inflation (primarily labor and benefits), $3.3 million of foreign exchange, and $2.5 million from volume/mix.

Other Results

Total Debt (Long-Term, Short-Term and Current Portion) decreased $67.8 million during the third quarter of 2019 to $3,002.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Total Net Debt (Total Debt, net of Cash and Cash Equivalents) decreased $51.8 million during the third quarter of 2019 to $2,954.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The Company's third quarter 2019 pro forma Net Leverage Ratio was 2.90 times Adjusted EBITDA compared to 2.91 times at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had available liquidity of $1,486.7 million, including the undrawn availability under its global revolving credit facilities.

Net Interest Expense was $35.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, up compared to the $31.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2018, primarily reflecting higher average borrowing rates.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $71.6 million compared to $96.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Third quarter 2019 Income Tax Expense was $16.9 million, compared to a $17.8 million expense in the third quarter of 2018.

Please note that a tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Total Net Debt and pro forma Net Leverage Ratio is attached to this release.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today (October 22, 2019) to discuss the results of third quarter 2019. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 800-392-9489 from the United States and Canada, and 706-634-2372 from outside the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 2668375 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net Sales $ 1,581.6

$ 1,531.8 $ 4,640.3

$ 4,520.1 Cost of Sales 1,315.2

1,273.5 3,820.0

3,800.4 Selling, General and Administrative 131.3

118.6 387.8

357.4 Other Expense, Net 4.2

0.7 7.1

4.1 Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges and

(Gain) on Sale of Assets, Net 8.2

(27.4) 24.3

7.5 Income from Operations 122.7

166.4 401.1

350.7 Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Income (Expense) —

4.1 (0.1)

12.4 Interest Expense, Net (35.9)

(31.0) (106.4)

(90.1) Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt —

— —

(1.9) Income before Income Taxes and Equity Income of Unconsolidated

Entity 86.8

139.5 294.6

271.1 Income Tax Expense (16.9)

(17.8) (60.9)

(41.4) Income before Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 69.9

121.7 233.7

229.7 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity 0.1

0.3 0.5

1.0 Net Income 70.0

122.0 234.2

230.7 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (17.9)

(27.7) (60.4)

(57.1) Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 52.1

$ 94.3 $ 173.8

$ 173.6













Net Income Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding

Company — Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.30 $ 0.59

$ 0.56 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding

Company — Diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.30 $ 0.59

$ 0.56













Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 292.9

310.8 295.2

310.7 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 293.7

311.5 295.9

311.3

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



In millions, except share and per share amounts September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018







ASSETS













Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 48.7

$ 70.5 Receivables, Net 591.9

572.9 Inventories, Net 1,075.2

1,014.4 Other Current Assets 55.2

106.0 Total Current Assets 1,771.0

1,763.8 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 3,208.0

3,239.7 Goodwill 1,468.4

1,460.6 Intangible Assets, Net 481.0

523.8 Other Assets 265.7

71.3 Total Assets $ 7,194.1

$ 7,059.2







LIABILITIES













Current Liabilities:





Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 54.4

$ 52.0 Accounts Payable 628.7

711.6 Other Accrued Liabilities 408.7

408.7 Total Current Liabilities 1,091.8

1,172.3 Long-Term Debt 2,935.0

2,905.1 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 495.1

462.2 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 366.3

225.3







Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest 271.3

275.8







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred Stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

or outstanding —

— Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 290,244,799

and 299,891,585 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively 2.9

3.0 Capital in Excess of Par Value 1,901.4

1,944.4 Retained Earnings 45.1

10.0 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (392.8)

(377.9) Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 1,556.6

1,579.5 Noncontrolling Interest 478.0

439.0 Total Equity 2,034.6

2,018.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,194.1

$ 7,059.2

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, In millions 2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net Income $ 234.2

$ 230.7 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities:





Depreciation and Amortization 337.8

331.8 Deferred Income Taxes 34.0

19.9 Amount of Postretirement Expense Greater (Less) Than Funding 0.6

(2.5) Gain on the Sale of Assets —

(38.6) Other, Net 18.4

31.5 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (324.3)

(872.8) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 300.7

(300.0)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital Spending (213.1)

(258.6) Packaging Machinery Spending (16.8)

(11.4) Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired (52.9)

(89.0) Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 320.3

902.8 Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (155.4)

(226.9) Proceeds Received from the Sale of Assets, Net of Selling Costs —

49.4 Other, Net (3.5)

(6.0) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities (121.4)

360.3







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of Common Stock (128.8)

— Payments on Debt (27.4)

(143.3) Proceeds from Issuance of Debt 300.0

— Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 1,970.7

1,297.5 Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (2,216.0)

(1,148.5) Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (4.1)

(4.1) Debt Issuance Costs (5.0)

(7.9) Dividends and Distributions Paid to GPIP Partner (87.0)

(82.1) Other, Net (3.2)

1.2 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (200.8)

(87.2) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (0.3)

(0.8) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (21.8)

(27.7) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 70.5

67.4 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 48.7

$ 39.7

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, equity income of unconsolidated entities, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges (income) associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, extended mill outage, sale of assets and other special charges. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 52.1

$ 94.3

$ 173.8

$ 173.6 Add (Subtract):













Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 17.9

27.7

60.4

57.1 Income Tax Expense 16.9

17.8

60.9

41.4 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (0.1)

(0.3)

(0.5)

(1.0) Interest Expense, Net 35.9

31.0

106.4

90.1 Depreciation and Amortization 113.0

112.2

345.4

336.3 EBITDA 235.7

282.7

746.4

697.5 Gain on Sale of Assets —

(37.1)

—

(38.6) Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges(a) 8.6

10.7

24.7

62.1 Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt —

—

—

1.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 244.3

$ 256.3

$ 771.1

$ 722.9















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 15.4 %

16.7 %

16.6 %

16.0 %















Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 52.1

$ 94.3

$ 173.8

$ 173.6 Gain on Sale of Assets —

(37.1)

—

(38.6) Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges(a) 8.6

10.7

24.7

62.1 Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt —

—

—

1.9 Tax Impact of, Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges, Gain on Sale of Assets,

and Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt (1.5)

5.6

(4.8)

(5.6) Tax Reform —

(10.9)

—

(10.9) Noncontrolling Interest, Net of Tax (1.8)

6.5

(5.0)

(0.6) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Graphic Packaging Holding Company $ 57.4

$ 69.1

$ 188.7

$ 181.9















Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.22

$ 0.64

$ 0.59 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.20

$ 0.22

$ 0.64

$ 0.58

































(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, is recorded in costs of sales

for inventory valuation adjustments related to business combinations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018,

$0.4 million and $16.0 million, respectively, is recorded in costs of sales for inventory valuation adjustments related to business combinations.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)





Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

December 31, In millions 2019

2018

2018 Net Income $ 221.3

$ 347.5

$ 221.1 Add (Subtract):









Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 76.2

57.1

72.9 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 74.2

(71.2)

54.7 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entities (0.7)

(1.4)

(1.2) Interest Expense, Net 140.0

113.4

123.7 Depreciation and Amortization 446.0

431.2

436.9 EBITDA 957.0

876.6

908.1 Charges Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and

Other Special Charges 32.6

79.1

70.0 Extended Augusta Mill Outage (fourth quarter of 2018) 29.6

—

29.6 Gain on Sale of Assets, Net —

(42.3)

(38.6) Loss on Modification or Extinguishment of Debt —

1.9

1.9 Adjusted EBITDA 1,019.2

915.3

971.0 EBITDA Attributable to NACP from October 1, 2017 to December 31,

2017 —

62.0

— Adjusted EBITDA for Purposes of Calculating Net Leverage Ratio $ 1,019.2

$ 977.3

$ 971.0













September 30,

September 30,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2019

2018

2018 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 54.4

$ 51.9

$ 52.0 Long-Term Debt (a) 2,948.4

2,892.0

2,915.7 Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (48.7)

(39.7)

(70.5) Total Net Debt $ 2,954.1

$ 2,904.2

$ 2,897.2











Net Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 2.90

2.97

2.98









(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.



























Nine Months Ended







September 30, In millions





2019

2018 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities





$ 300.7

$ (300.0) Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities





164.9

675.9 Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations and Shutdown and Other Special Charges 17.6

40.3 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$ 483.2

$ 416.2 Capital Spending





(229.9)

(270.0) Adjusted Cash Flow





$ 253.3

$ 146.2

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Unaudited Supplemental Data







Three Months Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31, 2019

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

943.4

965.9

992.9

— 2018

































Net Tons Sold (000's)

963.7

961.1

968.1

916.8



















