Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Present at Stifel London Industrials Summit on September 4

Aug 22, 2024, 08:30 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading consumer packaging company, announced today that Mark W. Connelly, Senior Vice President, Investor Strategy and Development, will present at the Stifel London Industrials Summit on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:00am ET.

The discussion will be in the form of a fireside chat and will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at https://investors.graphicpkg.com/.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

