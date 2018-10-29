Graphic Packaging International Approved to Join Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS)

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International (GPI) has been approved to join Amazon's Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) focused on delivering packaging solutions that comply with Amazon's rigorous requirements to meet the demands of today's e-commerce packaging.

APASS was created to support Amazon vendors in certifying products under their Frustration-Free Packaging programs (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC) products and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP) initiative. By joining the network, Graphic Packaging is recognized for producing packaging that optimizes distribution while improving the customer experience. Brands can rely on GPI's team of e-commerce specialists to increase speed to market with custom, right-sized paper-based solutions that reduce shipped air and minimize damage, all while leveraging the brand's current supply chain.

"We've always created custom packaging for our customers," said Bill Sedlacek, vice president of innovation and new business development at GPI. "Now we're ensuring that the same exacting standards we apply to in-store packaging are extended from the digital shelf to the consumer's doorstep in beautifully printed and expertly engineered packaging, designed specifically for e-commerce."

Graphic Packaging International takes a sustainable approach to light-weighting materials that will still protect products in transit and provide a positive consumer experience through recyclability, brand enhancement and convenience features. GPI also provides custom, full-system solutions with machinery, material, and packaging engineering for unparalleled automation.

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International, a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer product companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States and holds leading market positions in solid bleached sulfate paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated recycled paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's website at www.graphicpkg.com.

