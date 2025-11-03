Graphic Packaging International Joins Forces with Arbor Day Foundation to Restore Forests Worldwide

Five-year partnership is part of RENEW, Graphic Packaging's new social impact program to mobilize employees globally in conservation projects.

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking action to conserve the environment and protect forest resources, Graphic Packaging International, a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced a corporate partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, a global nonprofit dedicated to planting trees with a focus on forests and communities most in need.

RENEW is our new social impact program, inspired by our Vision 2030 commitment to enhance the communities where we operate.

As part of the partnership, Graphic Packaging will contribute $500,000 over the next five years to support strategic, large-scale reforestation and urban forestry initiatives with the Arbor Day Foundation. These efforts will help to expand green spaces in the communities where the company operates and support restoration projects in areas identified as high priority through science-based assessments. Employees around the world will bring this work to life by:

Leading and participating in hands-on tree-planting events

Distributing seedlings and trees in their communities

Supporting global reforestation projects

"Enhancing the communities where we live and work is a key part of Vision 2030, and protecting the environment is essential to strong, healthy communities," said Graphic Packaging President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Doss. "Graphic Packaging employees have distributed 130,000 trees since 2010, and we're proud to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation to build on our history of giving back to communities and the planet."

Forests provide clean air and water for more than half of the world's population, and urban trees can lower neighborhood temperatures by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The Arbor Day Foundation's Forest Priority Index (FPI) and Nature Priority Index (NPI) tools will help guide Graphic Packaging's project selections. The FPI identifies forest regions where reforestation will have the highest impact on climate, biodiversity and community resilience. The NPI — created by NatureQuant, one of the Foundation's technology partners — helps to highlight census tracts in urban areas where trees can most improve human health and tree access.

"Graphic Packaging's commitment to environmental stewardship and its global network of engaged communities helps us to meaningfully carry out our mission of inspiring people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees around the world," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Thanks to their support, this partnership will help restore vital forest ecosystems and bolster resilience in the places that need it most."

RENEW: Graphic Packaging's Social Impact Program

The Arbor Day Foundation collaboration marks a flagship initiative under RENEW, Graphic Packaging's social impact program. RENEW is designed to drive meaningful change in and around communities where Graphic Packaging operates across three key areas:

Renewing the Environment by restoring nature and promoting recycling

by restoring nature and promoting recycling Renewing Food Access by providing food and supplies where most needed

by providing food and supplies where most needed Renewing Futures by empowering youth and investing in the workforce of the future

Graphic Packaging's refreshed philanthropy and volunteerism program includes a heightened focus on impact and facility-wide participation across more than 100 locations in over 25 countries. RENEW connects the company's purpose — packaging life's everyday moments for a renewable future — with its sustainability commitment to be Better, Every Day, for people, communities and the planet.

Learn more about the RENEW social impact program at Graphic Packaging.

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

