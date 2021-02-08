Graphic Packaging International Launches Paperboard Innovation ProducePack™ For Fresh Produce

Aligned with Graphic Packaging's Vision 2025 to be better stewards for the environment, the innovative carton offers brands and retailers an eco-friendly solution for a variety of applications with an artisan look that protects, preserves and presents fresh produce, from field to store. ProducePack, available in multiple different configurations and structures, can offer comfortable carrying handles, beautiful branding and product differentiation in the otherwise monotonous produce aisle. Additionally, ProducePack offers another level of hygiene protection as the produce is prepacked and can reduce excessive handling in store.

Jackie D'Ambrosio, senior manager, new product development – omnichannel at Graphic Packaging, commented: "At Graphic Packaging, product innovation never stops. We're committed to providing our customers with high-performing solutions that are relevant to the ever-evolving market and consumer needs. We're delighted that our innovative ProducePack range is proving to be a viable commercial solution for our customers that can make a positive contribution to the environment."

Leading Michigan apple distributor, BelleHarvest, recently introduced ProducePack to its three most popular apple varieties (Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala). The 3-pound paperboard cartons developed for BelleHarvest, present a 100 percent recyclable, sustainable solution with consumer-friendly features such as a quick 'grab & go' carry handles and striking graphics that create impactful branding in the produce aisle.

Angela Sommers, marketing director at BelleHarvest, said: "69 percent of consumers prefer paper-based product packaging to plastic, and consumers see paper-based solutions as a trusted sustainable option. Our partnership with Graphic Packaging represents a natural shift towards respecting the environment, while ensuring our nutritious, flavorful apples are readily available and in the best possible condition."

The fully scalable ProducePack range is designed to support brands and retailers around the world on their journey to plastic reduction and replacement. The patented intelligent design enables easy stacking through reinforced corners with visually stunning shelf appeal that grabs the eye of the consumer. The innovative carton range can be hand- or machine-packed for small scale or mass production and is available now in the United States and Europe.

For more information about ProducePack, please visit: https://www.graphicpkg.com/products/producepack-produce-packaging/, and to read a full case study on ProducePack for BelleHarvest, please visit: https://www.graphicpkg.com/case-studys/belle-harvest-sustainability-elevated-experience/

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International, LLC, the primary operating subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

