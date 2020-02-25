Graphic Packaging International Launches PaperSeal™ Innovation To Increase Food Tray Recyclability

Paul Tye, business development director, Graphic Packaging Europe said, "The transition to fiber-based packaging is a priority for many of our customers, and it's clear that sustainable paperboard packaging solutions must meet the functionality and performance of existing tray designs."

The new PaperSeal tray solution utilizes 80-90% paperboard and 10-20% film, depending on tray dimensions. The paperboard is produced from renewable fiber sourced from sustainably-managed forests, and the tray is designed for the film liner to be easily separated from the paperboard after use, such that the paperboard portion of the tray can be recycled, contributing to a circular economy.

PaperSeal offers a unique reinforced flange design that generates a robust and consistent sealing surface, ensuring seal integrity equal to traditional plastic trays.

The hermetically-sealed tray is suitable for a wide range of applications including cheese, fresh or processed meat, ready-made products, frozen foods, snacks, salad and fruit. PaperSeal provides up to 28 days of shelf life depending on the application.

Developed in conjunction with G. Mondini, world leaders in tray sealing technology, PaperSeal has an innovative design that delivers significant line efficiencies for high-volume packaging and can be stacked flat for logistics and inventory, further reducing the carbon footprint of the supply chain.

Leading European food processor ABP Food Group was one of the primary drivers behind the project. The UK company, which has been supplying retailers, wholesalers and foodservice providers with quality beef for over 60 years, has partnered with Graphic Packaging to reduce environmental impact by delivering sustainable processes throughout the supply chain. To find out more about the benefits of the PaperSeal tray range, please visit www.graphicpkg.com.

