Graphic Packaging International Recognized for Leading Versatility in Fiber-Based Solutions at AmeriStar Awards

The fiber-based consumer packaging leader was awarded the top prize in the categories of Cosmetics, Beverage–Alcohol, Food–Shelf-Stable and Saves Food–Agriculture for its Aveda pyramid holiday carton, Estrella Damm rounded corner beer carton, Nestlé tapered hinged-lid confectionery carton and Belle Harvest sustainable apple packaging, respectively.

Michael Doss, president and CEO of Graphic Packaging, said: "The versatility of fiber-based consumer packaging is evident in the breadth of categories in which our solutions have been recognized. We strive to meet the needs of today's consumer by offering viable paperboard options to brands and retailers, and these diverse accolades celebrate how flexible this medium really is. We're honored to receive these awards and pleased to be recognized in the Saves Food category, which highlights the relevance of innovative packaging in countering food waste."

In the Saves Food–Agriculture category, the winning Belle Harvest pack, made from 100 percent recyclable paperboard, is an alternative to plastic and a first for the fresh produce category. The unique upright structure effectively protects the delicate apples while enhancing branding opportunities by increasing billboarding space. The new sustainable packaging option reflects Belle Harvest's belief in providing healthy food delivered in a way that is kind to the planet.

Added-value, sustainability-conscious design is core to Graphic Packaging's Vision 2025. All four of the innovative solutions were designed under the company's Design for the Environment (DfE) methodology. DfE is an approach that ensures Graphic Packaging's fiber-based consumer packaging solutions support circularity at scale.

All winning packs will be displayed at the IoPP booth and the Showcase of Innovation during this September's PACK EXPO Las Vegas, where visitors can also visit the Graphic Packaging team in the main hall at booth #C-2442. A full list of the winners can be viewed here.

