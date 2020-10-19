Graphic Packaging International Takes Home Top Awards at the Paperboard Packaging Council's Carton Competition; Leading with Sustainable, Plastic Substitution Solutions

KeelClip™ is the winner of two top accolades: Paperboard Package of the Year and the Innovation award. KeelClip is a unique paperboard design that not only replaces plastic rings, top clips and shrink wrap multipacks for cans; it also offers merchandising benefits that similar beverage packaging does not. The concept combines an efficient paperboard clip with the benefits of a stabilizing 'keel' structure to strengthen the top panel and optimize clip performance. KeelClip works with the widest range of cans and multi-count configurations and at the speeds required by large beverage operations, allowing brand owners to present a premium and sustainable image with a billboard for branding and can orientation. The award affirms the company's approach to creating innovative packaging solutions that helps brands achieve sustainability goals and meet consumer demand for packaging made from renewable materials.

Brands and retailers are looking for more sustainable, innovative packaging solutions to address Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) and Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP). Accordingly, PaperSeal®, the perfect innovation to meet that challenge, took home the coveted Sustainability award. PaperSeal is a barrier-lined paperboard tray that can eliminate up to 90 percent of plastic and is ideal for meat, cheese, seafood, fruits and vegetables and other prepared foods. With a continuous sealing flange, the tray's barrier lining can be easily removed from the paperboard for recycling. PaperSeal is a major advance in tray-sealing package technology, and this unique paperboard structure distinguishes the tray from other options in the industry. Because the paperboard can be printed in full color on both sides, its eye-catching effect on retail shelves is elevated, allowing consumers to quickly locate and select brands and products.

GPI's curved carton design for Stella Artois was named Folding Carton of the Year. The primary design objective of this bottle multipack was to create a distinct package that differentiates the brand on shelf, grabbing consumers' attention while shopping. Customer experience was also top-of-mind, so the design includes a comfortable flex handle and a zipper-like opening feature for easy dispensing. The result was an award-winning carton with rounded edges and superior graphics.

"With the plastic reduction and substitution agenda gathering pace around the globe, our innovation and design and business development teams are constantly seeking ways to substitute plastic in every market in which have a presence," said Mike Doss, president and CEO of Graphic Packaging International. "When I think about what these awards mean to our team, it reinforces what we have believed all along, that our products address real consumer needs and have the ability to make a positive difference in our world. At the same time, design cannot be sacrificed because consumers are looking for beautiful, functional products that check all their boxes. We're thrilled to have received these awards."

About Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's website at www.graphicpkg.com .

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Related Links

http://www.graphicpkg.com

