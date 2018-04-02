Graphic Packaging International's Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President

ATLANTA, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Takashi Sugiyama, President, Graphic Packaging International Pacific Rim, has elected to retire on July 31, 2018 after 15 years of dedicated service with the Company. "Takashi-san has been a vital member of the leadership team and a valued partner through the years. We wish him and his family all the best as he transitions into retirement," said Michael Doss, President and CEO.
Kaeko Gondo has been named President, Graphic Packaging International Pacific Rim, effective April 1, while Sugiyama remains as special advisor until July 31 to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Gondo joins GPI with an extensive background in finance, marketing and management, including her most recent roles as President and CEO of Sonoko Company Ltd. and President and CEO of Emilio Pucci Company.
"Kaeko-san's combination of skills and experience in operations and finance will strongly complement our company strategy as we continue to focus on organic growth and investment back into the business," continued Doss.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-internationals-pacific-rim-president-takashi-sugiyama-to-retire-kaeko-gondo-appointed-president-300622350.html
SOURCE Graphic Packaging International
Share this article