Graphic Packaging International's Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President

Kaeko Gondo has been named President, Graphic Packaging International Pacific Rim, effective April 1, while Sugiyama remains as special advisor until July 31 to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Gondo joins GPI with an extensive background in finance, marketing and management, including her most recent roles as President and CEO of Sonoko Company Ltd. and President and CEO of Emilio Pucci Company.

"Kaeko-san's combination of skills and experience in operations and finance will strongly complement our company strategy as we continue to focus on organic growth and investment back into the business," continued Doss.

