Graphic Village Expands Marketing Offerings with Canon Solutions America

Graphic Village has a broad array of capabilities all under one roof—from comprehensive print, direct mail, packaging, and promotional items, to digital advertising, websites, and content for publications. As a full-service marketing partner, the company prides itself on being more of a problem solver than a printer. Always looking for new and better ways to serve its clients by including new technologies to make print pieces even more effective and more economical, the company's search naturally led to the Océ VarioPrint i300 from Canon Solutions America.

"We have experienced a lot of growth since the company was first founded in 1921," said Larry Kuhlman, President of Graphic Village. "Back then, as Bramkamp Printing Company, we were the innovators because we installed one of the first Heidelberg presses in Cincinnati. Now, with nearly 100 years of experience, we're staying ahead of the pack by constantly reimagining what's possible in marketing. One of the factors that keeps us in the lead is having the vision to take advantage of the latest technology."

Since acquiring the Océ VarioPrint i300, Kuhlman has seen an increase in productivity, but more importantly, this volume comes without sacrificing quality.

"The speed of the VarioPrint i300 has been incredible. Not only are we turning jobs much faster, but the uptime has been fantastic," Kuhlman said. "I've been amazed at how the press holds fine screens and tints…there's no dot gain or color shift like you might see on other digital devices. The color is consistent throughout the job. The VarioPrint i300 is a workhorse; it loves to run—we keep feeding it, and it just keeps running.

Kulman added: "Best of all, what we've been generating on this press is mostly new business. Most print providers fear they will cannibalize their toner work by going to inkjet, but that simply has not been the case."

"Graphic Village is the perfect example of an organization that truly understands the evolution of print and how it integrates with an overall marketing campaign to make a huge impact," said Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions at Canon Solutions America. "The culture of innovation and forward-thinking at Graphic Village is truly exciting to see, and we're happy to support them and their next-generation marketing initiatives."

Another way in which Graphic Village and Canon Solutions America align is in their similar approaches to corporate social responsibility. "We do everything we can to support causes that we believe in," said Kuhlman. "For example, we recently received this thank you message from The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur: 'For more than 14 years, we have entrusted the Graphic Village team to handle our marketing communication needs. Graphic Village is a Silver sponsor every year for our annual Partners in Action Luncheon and proudly donate to and support our efforts to care for the most vulnerable and underserved people around the world. They always introduce us to new technology to help streamline our processes and meet our deadlines—and they do it with exceptional customer service and "can do" attitude. We know our projects are in good hands with the Graphic Village team!'" Canon Solutions America follows a similar spirit in its corporate philosophy as expressed in one Japanese word: kyosei, which translates to the belief that all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, can harmoniously live and work together towards the common good.

