Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Dassault Systems. Intel and Samsung Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is expected to reach an estimated $110.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2024 to 2030. 

The future of the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market looks promising with opportunities in the electronic, IT & telecommunication, defense & intelligence, media & entertainment, and automotive markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-performance computing devices, growing trend of internet of things (IoT), and rising demand for advanced technologies like AR, VR, and AI.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies graphics processing unit (GPU) companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Insights

  • Integrated will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its usage in variety of applications in portable electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops.
  • Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to the widespread use of graphics processors in design and engineering applications.
  • APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the growing business of IOT systems and massive government investment in high graphic computing systems for the defense and intelligence sectors in the region.

Features of the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Graphics processing unit (GPU) market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Graphics processing unit (GPU) market size by type, device, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Graphics processing unit (GPU) market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, devices, end uses, and regions for the graphics processing unit (GPU) market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type
3.3.1: Dedicated
3.3.2: Integrated
3.3.3: Hybrid
3.4: Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Device
3.4.1: Computers
3.4.2: Tablets
3.4.3: Smartphones
3.4.4: Gaming Consoles
3.4.5: Televisions
3.4.6: Others
3.5: Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by End Use
3.5.1: Electronics
3.5.2: IT & Telecommunication
3.5.3: Defense & Intelligence
3.5.4: Media & Entertainment
3.5.5: Automotive
3.5.6: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Region
4.2: North American Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market
4.2.2: North American Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by End Use: Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others
4.3: European Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market
4.3.1: European Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type: Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid
4.3.2: European Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by End Use: Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others
4.4: APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market
4.4.1: APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type: Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid
4.4.2: APAC Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by End Use: Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others
4.5: ROW Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market
4.5.1: ROW Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type: Dedicated, Integrated, and Hybrid
4.5.2: ROW Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by End Use: Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Device
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: IBM
7.2: Intel
7.3: NVIDIA
7.4: Samsung Electronics
7.5: Qualcomm
7.6: Advanced Micro Devices
7.7: Dassault Systems
7.8: Google
7.9: Siemens
7.10: Sony

