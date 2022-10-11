Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market To Grow by USD 105.70 Billion Units from 2021-2026; Increasing Demand For High-Memory GPUs Fuels To Boost Growth - Technavio

Oct 11, 2022, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graphics processing unit (GPU) market size is expected to grow by USD 105.70 Billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 32.35% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., EVGA Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Zotac Technology Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
Although the Increasing demand for high-memory GPU will offer immense growth opportunities, the Increasing prevalence of cybercrime in cloud gaming will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To understand more about the market growth Download Free Sample Report.
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Computers
- Tablets And Smartphones
- Television
- Gaming Consoles
The graphics processing unit market share growth in the computer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The shipments of desktops are likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of desktops in educational institutes and corporates. The high desktop sales are expected to foster the demand for integrated GPUs. Moreover, with the increasing need for higher memory graphic cards and better visual content, end consumers are likely to upgrade their graphics, propelling the demand for discrete GPUs.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The rise in demand for gaming laptops, with Intel's ninth-generation processor, architectural graphics, high-speed chips, and ultra-thin body structure will facilitate the graphics processing unit market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Our graphics processing unit (GPU) market report covers the following areas:
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market size
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market trends
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market industry analysis
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To know more about vendor analysis Download Free Sample Report.
Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist graphics processing unit (GPU) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graphics processing unit (GPU) market vendors
