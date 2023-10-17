Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market to grow by USD 141.37 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increase in demand for advanced gaming and VR experiences - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the graphics processing unit (GPU) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 141.37 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

An increase in demand for visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry drives GPU market growth. The rising popularity of visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry imparts the demand for GPU. This is driven by the need for more realistic and visually stunning content in movies, television shows, video games, and other forms of media. Various scenes and environments in films are made with the use of VFX. Otherwise, they would normally require large-scale sets and on-location shooting with strict safety protocols in place. This promotes a reliance on GPU technology in order to generate realistic digital sets, backgrounds, and characters.

Market Challenge - Issues with graphics processing unit upgrading in notebooks challenge the GPU market. In notebooks, GPU updates are leading to a persistent issue. These issues are a reason for concern for both manufacturers and consumers alike. Given the increasing demand for high-performance gaming and professional-grade graphics applications, the issue of graphics processing unit upgrades in notebooks has become more significant. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The graphics processing unit (GPU) market is segmented by Type (Integrated GPUs and Discrete GPUs), Application (Computers, Tablets, and smartphones, Television, and Gaming consoles), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the integrated GPU segment will be significant during the forecast period. These units are incorporated into the processor. They are commonly used for basic usages such as web browsing, and social media, and resource-light work. The resource-light work includes applications such as spreadsheets, editing documents, and project management software.

will be significant during the forecast period. These units are incorporated into the processor. They are commonly used for basic usages such as web browsing, and social media, and resource-light work. The resource-light work includes applications such as spreadsheets, editing documents, and project management software. By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., Zotac Technology Ltd.

