Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market to grow by USD 141.37 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increase in demand for advanced gaming and VR experiences - Technavio

News provided by

Infiniti Research, Inc.

17 Oct, 2023, 04:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the graphics processing unit (GPU) market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 141.37 billionGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2023-2027

An increase in demand for visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry drives GPU market growth. The rising popularity of visual effects (VFX) in the media and entertainment industry imparts the demand for GPU. This is driven by the need for more realistic and visually stunning content in movies, television shows, video games, and other forms of media. Various scenes and environments in films are made with the use of VFX. Otherwise, they would normally require large-scale sets and on-location shooting with strict safety protocols in place. This promotes a reliance on GPU technology in order to generate realistic digital sets, backgrounds, and characters. 

  • Market Challenge - Issues with graphics processing unit upgrading in notebooks challenge the GPU market. In notebooks, GPU updates are leading to a persistent issue. These issues are a reason for concern for both manufacturers and consumers alike. Given the increasing demand for high-performance gaming and professional-grade graphics applications, the issue of graphics processing unit upgrades in notebooks has become more significant. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The graphics processing unit (GPU) market is segmented by Type (Integrated GPUs and Discrete GPUs), Application (Computers, Tablets, and smartphones, Television, and Gaming consoles), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By type, the integrated GPU segment will be significant during the forecast period. These units are incorporated into the processor. They are commonly used for basic usages such as web browsing, and social media, and resource-light work. The resource-light work includes applications such as spreadsheets, editing documents, and project management software.
  • By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corp., Zotac Technology Ltd.

Related Reports:

The gaming GPU market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 30.59 billion.

The graphic film market size is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.18%.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Also from this source

Biopolymers Market size to increase by USD 14.93 billion between 2022 to 2027| The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives market growth - Technavio

Biopolymers Market size to increase by USD 14.93 billion between 2022 to 2027| The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives market growth - Technavio

The Biopolymers Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 to 2027. The increasing demand...
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market to grow by USD 32.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing Adoption of RVs by Different Generations of Consumers to boost the market growth- Technavio

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market to grow by USD 32.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing Adoption of RVs by Different Generations of Consumers to boost the market growth- Technavio

The recreational vehicle (RV) market is expected to grow by USD 32.03 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.82% as per the latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.