Graphik Dimensions Ltd. Announces New Muse™ Shopping Platform

After uploading an image of their choice, customers can select from the largest assortment of pre-designed wall décor and apply the most robust customization and professional frame shop finishing options available anywhere online. The presentations are categorized to address common décor needs and preferences, including family photos and canvas-friendly styles, and in reflection of GDs' values, eco-friendly frames. "We're so proud to be the first and only zero-landfill printing and framing manufacturer. It's our priority to use eco-responsible materials wherever possible. We know that's a value to many of our customers as well, so it was essential to create a collection for them to shop in Muse," said company President, Geo Krieg.

Muse also expands pictureframes.com's printing options, offering customers new high-impact prints on metal and acrylic, with wood prints to follow in 2018. "We've been offering metal and acrylic prints to our business clients for years, so we're excited to begin offering these options to our larger Creative Community," said Krieg. "Printing on these substrates creates an incredibly modern and radiant piece of art."

With over one hundred pre-designed presentations, Muse makes it easy for shoppers to find the perfect match for their photography, digital art, graphic designs and more. Each presentation can be custom sized up to an 1/8th of an inch increments, giving Creators the greatest amount of customization available in printing and framing services. The presentations start at a price of $41. The new platform launched in November 2017 and you can shop it now at www.pictureframes.com/muse.

About Graphik Dimensions Ltd.: Founded by Artists and family-owned since 1965, Graphik Dimensions Ltd. is the vanguard partner for professional and individual Creators of all kinds. Redefining business to be a force for good, they're committed to providing the most diverse and sustainable wall décor and tech solutions for every space and budget. Graphik Dimensions Ltd. is the parent company for a suite of brands devoted to printing art, framing and upcycling, such as pictureframes.com, USA Salvage, and more. Driven by creativity, consciousness, collaboration and community, Graphik Dimensions Ltd. has been recognized with awards including, Top Family-Owned Business, National Great Places to Work and Top Women-Owned Business.

