Graphion Energy Solutions Revolutionizes Electric Mobility in Laos with the world's First 10-Minute electric Motorcycle Charging Technology

VIENTIANE, Laos, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions USA is spearheading sustainable transportation in Laos with the launch of its electric motorcycle conversion service and with world's first revolutionary 10-minute battery charging system in Vientiane. This innovative technology, unveiled last week at the 2024 ASEAN Energy Business Forum, promises to transform Lao transportation by offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly path to electric mobility.

*10-Minute Charging: A Game Changer for Electric Motorcycles

Graphion's proprietary technology allows electric motorcycles to fully charge in just 10 minutes, effectively eliminating the range anxiety often associated with electric vehicles. This breakthrough addresses a critical barrier to widespread adoption, positioning electric motorcycles as a viable alternative for commuters and riders.

*Beyond Fast Charging: A Comprehensive Approach

Graphion offers a comprehensive solution for the transition to electric mobility, encompassing:

*Electric Motorcycle Conversions: Graphion converts existing gasoline motorcycles into electric models, extending vehicle lifecycles and minimizing waste. This affordable process makes electric mobility accessible to a wider audience.

*Carbon Emission Token Coin Reward System: Users are incentivized for sustainable choices by earning token coin for electric charging and services.

*Free Charging Infrastructure Expansion: Graphion plans to install free standardized rapid chargers nationwide, promoting convenience and compatibility for electric motorcycle users.

*Technology Transfer and Capacity Building: Training will be provided to local stakeholders on the production and maintenance of fast-charging technology, fostering local expertise and long-term sustainability.

*A Collaborative Effort for a Sustainable Future

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Graphion Energy Solutions and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos, aiming to increase the share of electric vehicles on the roads to 30% by 2030. The 10-minute charging system is a crucial component in achieving this ambitious target.

*A Vision for Sustainable Transportation

Graphion is committed to promoting environmental awareness and education in collaboration with local communities while prioritizing sustainable supply chain management to ensure responsible practices throughout its operations.

*Launch Details

The launch event will initially feature eight strategically located charging stations across Vientiane, serving as models for nationwide expansion and establishing a new standard for electric vehicle infrastructure in Laos.

*Statements from Leadership

"We are thrilled to unveil these transformative technologies in Lao," stated Nam Ki Yong, CEO of Graphion Energy Solutions. "This initiative marks a significant step in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions globally."

The Minister of Energy and Mines of Lao added, "This partnership is a crucial milestone in Laos' energy and transportation sectors. We are confident that it will enhance energy efficiency and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles."

*About Graphion Energy Solutions

Founded in 2005, Graphion Energy Solutions USA is an environmentally conscious technology company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and Irvine, California, with research facilities and branches in South Korea and Laos. The company specializes in converting conventional gasoline motorcycles to electric models and developing and deploying fast-charging battery packs and chargers.

*Key Services:

-Gasoline motorcycle electric conversion

-Carbon emission rights token compensation system

-Development of 10-minute charging secondary batteries and fast chargers

*Technological Focus:

Graphion utilizes Lithium Capacitor batteries, combining the advantages of Lithium batteries and Super Capacitors. These batteries offer low internal resistance, enabling fast charging with long life cycles, and can operate at low temperatures down to -35 degrees Celsius. Currently, they are being implemented for small motorcycles, with applications in military and special uses.

*Expansion into Laos:

Graphion is committed to training local companies in conversion technology and supplying parts for ongoing maintenance. The initiative aligns with ASEAN's climate change policies aiming for 30% electrification by 2030. With approximately 250 million gasoline motorcycles in operation in Southeast Asia, including 2 million in Lao, Graphion's project aims to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on gasoline imports.

*Fast Charging Infrastructure:

Graphion's fast chargers are affordable, compact, and easy to install. Initially funded by Graphion, the project seeks support from Official Development Assistance(ODA) programs and other clean act funds. Following selection by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy as a 2024 ODA project, Graphion plans to build a fast-charging infrastructure network across ASEAN countries, starting with Lao.

*ASEAN Energy Business Forum:

Graphion and the Lao energy department were the Main sponsors for the 2024 ASEAN Energy Business Forum on September 25th, in Vientiane Lao, having presented their vision to all energy ministers and attendees. Their goals include standardizing fast charging for electric motorcycles and personal electric vehicles across ASEAN countries.

*Differentiation from Competitors:

Unlike competitors using battery swapping methods, which can lead to high cost and safety concerns, Graphion focuses on low cost fast charging infrastructure and standardized battery packs. This commitment aims to establish an open protocol for fast charging and standardization across ASEAN.

**Press Contact:**

JY Kim

PR Manager

Graphion Energy Solutions

Email: [email protected] Website: www.graphionenergy.com

**About DEEP/MEM**

The Department of Energy Efficiency and Promotion (DEEP) under the Ministry of Energy and Mines in Laos is dedicated to promoting energy efficiency and sustainable energy practices through innovative policies, programs, and partnerships.

SOURCE Graphion Energy Solutions