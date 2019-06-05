GRAPHISOFT and Epic Games announce co-marketing agreement to bring next-gen real-time rendering solution to AEC customers

BUDAPEST, Hungary and CARY, N.C., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAPHISOFT®, developer of ARCHICAD, and Epic Games, developer of Unreal Engine, are announcing a collaboration to provide ARCHICAD 23 customers with free access to a future version of Epic's new visualization solution, based on the recently acquired Twinmotion, that will incorporate state-of-the-art real-time rendering technology.

"The same Unreal Engine that powers the world's most popular video game, Fortnite, has been part of Twinmotion for years," says Marc Petit, General Manager, Unreal Engine, Epic Games. "We are now very excited to work with GRAPHISOFT to promote the use of real-time visualization solutions to help architects and designers visually communicate. The simplicity of the Twinmotion user interface and the power of Unreal Engine to deliver real-time effects is unmatched in the industry."

"Real-time rendering indeed is a next big thing in photorealistic visualization," says Huw Roberts, GRAPHISOFT's CEO. "To bring this cutting-edge technology to the AEC space we couldn't find a better partner than Epic Games! ARCHICAD 23 customers will benefit from an unparalleled immersive experience when creating and sharing their architectural designs."

Special offer for ARCHICAD 23 customers

As part of the agreement, all qualifying ARCHICAD 23 license holders – having purchased their licenses anew or upgraded from earlier versions of ARCHICAD – are entitled to a matching number of fully functional licenses of Epic Games' upcoming enhanced version of Twinmotion, free of charge. Close collaboration between the two companies will ensure a seamless workflow between ARCHICAD and Epic's software. This offer starts at the time of the first release of Epic's upgraded software (estimated time of arrival is Q4 2019) and runs till the end of ARCHICAD 23's release cycle. Existing ARCHICAD customers are welcome to experiment with the currently free version of Twinmotion at unrealengine.com/twinmotion.

To learn more about Epic's upcoming real-time rendering solution for ARCHICAD 23 customers, watch the recording of ARCHICAD 23's world premiere at graphisoft.com/archicad.

About Unreal Engine

Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology brings high-quality games to PC, console, mobile, AR and VR platforms. Creators also use Unreal for photorealistic visualization, interactive product design, film, virtual production, mixed reality TV broadcast and animated entertainment. Follow @UnrealEngine and download Unreal for free at unrealengine.com.

About GRAPHISOFT

GRAPHISOFT® ignited the BIM revolution in 1984 with ARCHICAD®, the industry-first BIM software for architecture. GRAPHISOFT continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions such as its revolutionary BIMcloud®, the world's first real-time BIM collaboration environment; and BIMx®, the world's leading mobile app for lightweight access to BIM for non-professionals. GRAPHISOFT is part of the Nemetschek Group.

