Graphite Achieves SOC 2 Compliance to Strengthen Network Security and Privacy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Solutions, Inc. , a leading technology platform that helps Enterprise companies find, onboard, and manage highly skilled remote consultants on-demand, today announced that it has achieved compliance with the Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II standard for security.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) designed the SOC 2 report to determine the existence and effectiveness of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls at organizations.

"Leading Enterprises rely on Graphite to solve their toughest business challenges with access to highly-skilled experts on our platform," said Vikram Ashok, Founder and CEO of Graphite. "With today's announcement of our SOC 2 compliance, we're telling our clients and experts that we care about their digital privacy. We want them to feel safe and secure when it comes to their data so they can focus on completing mission-critical initiatives."

SOC 2 compliance informs Graphite's users that it has the structure, tools, and policies in place to secure their data. "The SOC 2 compliance is a company-wide commitment. It represents months of hard work to make our users' data safe and secure," said Jason Gordon, CTO of Graphite.

For more information on SOC 2 Type II certification, visit: https://www.aicpa.org/interestareas/frc/assuranceadvisoryservices/sorhome.html .

About Graphite

Graphite is shaping the future of work by enabling seamless access to the world's best independent talent. The platform connects enterprise companies with over 8,700 independent experts and boutique firms on-demand to execute mission-critical work. To learn more, please visit https://www.graphite.com . For further information, please reach out to [email protected].

