Graphite Announces its New Private Talent Cloud Solution to Seamlessly Manage Independent Talent at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Solutions, Inc., a leading independent talent marketplace, announced today the launch of their new Private Talent Cloud Solution , designed to help companies centralize all aspects of managing a global independent workforce.

"Companies today are faced with increased labor costs and operational expenses, making it difficult to drive strong results with fewer resources," said Vikram Ashok, Founder and CEO of Graphite. "The pandemic accelerated a distributed workforce as more people opted for remote work arrangements, but the solutions available to manage remote talent have fallen behind. This has significantly increased the burden on HR, finance and procurement, adding pain and cost to the process of onboarding, managing, and paying contractors."

With over 50% of the workforce expected to be freelance by 2027, companies are now more than ever looking for ways to simplify and automate how they manage independent talent. With Graphite's new all-in-one technology solution, companies can seamlessly manage all their independent talent cost-effectively and efficiently - at scale.

"Companies can now do more than simply access our network of 10,000+ independent consultants - they can also bring their own contractors onto our platform in order to digitize, manage and pay their entire contractor workforce via one solution," said Vikram Ashok.

Many of Graphite's corporate and professional services clients have already embraced Graphite's new all-in-one solution to streamline their contractor management processes. By centralizing worker classification compliance, onboarding, time tracking, invoicing and payments in one platform, these companies have saved hundreds of hours in accounting time while ensuring the right work gets allocated to the right people.

About Graphite

Graphite is shaping the future of work by enabling seamless access to the world's best independent talent. The platform connects Fortune 1000 companies with over 10,000 independent experts and boutique firms on demand to execute mission-critical work. To learn more, please visit https://www.graphite.com . For further information, please reach out to [email protected] .

SOURCE Graphite Solutions, Inc.