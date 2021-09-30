Graphite Electrode Market Size to increase by 212.67 Thousand MT between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for high-quality steel and growing demand for graphite electrodes in APAC. However, downturns in the global economic conditions will hinder growth.

The increased use of graphite electrode due to their excellent properties will create significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the capital-intensive nature of the market will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies Inc., Ameri-Source Specialty Products, Brothers International Ltd., EPM Group, Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd., HEG Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Weaver Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the graphite electrode market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the graphite electrode market is classified into UHP graphite electrode, HP graphite electrode, and RP graphite electrode. The market growth in the UHP graphite electrode segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Graphite Electrode Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 1.27% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 2.61% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 115 Incremental growth 212.67 Thousand MT Segments covered Product; Geography By Product - UHP graphite electrode - HP graphite electrode - RP graphite electrode By Region - APAC - Europe - MEA - North America - South America

