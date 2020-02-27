Graphite GTC Named Title Sponsor IIT-D Tryst Fest 2020

BRYN MAWR, Pa. and NEW DELHI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite GTC, the leading global No-Code software development platform, is a US-based company, which enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to develop full-scale enterprise class applications 4-5x faster with uncompromised security. The Company is pleased to share that it has been named Title Sponsor of the IIT-Delhi Tryst Tech Fest 2020. 'Tryst2020,' the largest technical festival in north India, is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors to the Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi (IIT-D) campus in New Delhi, India during the March 6-8th weekend event.

Graphite Studio & Tryst 2020

Graphite GTC's emphasis on education and the future of software development brings together entrepreneurs, students, developers, professionals, faculty and investors to bolster the "citizen developer" movement - putting easy to use software development tools in the hands of everyone. Graphite Studio, as the official Software Development Partner of Tryst IIT-D, is offering ₹10,00,000 in cash awards to winners of the Graphite Studio hackathon; 5 finalists will be named at the March 8th closing event. The competition fosters community around the rapid application development and technological advances as celebrated by Tryst2020.

Bryan Rishforth, Chairman of Graphite GTC announced: "We are thrilled to partner with such an esteemed organization as Tryst, and CAIC, IIT-D as the Title Sponsor for Tryst2020 Technical Festival. Tryst IIT-D's entrepreneurial, creative, and technological culture is perfectly aligned with Graphite's 'Future of Software – No Code' mission." Naitik Gupta, Tryst's Overall Coordinator, emphasized: "Tryst IIT-D and CAIC IIT-D are proud to announce Graphite GTC as our Title Sponsor of Tryst2020. We look forward to building a strong relationship with Graphite GTC as they shape the future of Software Development in India with their NCDPTM platform, Graphite Studio."

About TRYST 2020

IIT Delhi's Tryst brings together the most happening and innovative technical Exhibitions, Guest Lectures, Workshops & Competitions along with tech enthusiasts across the nation from 6th March to 8th March 2020. This highly collaborative arena invites 600+ illustrious technical colleges as well as schools across the nation. Going a step further, TRYST2020 will also be indulging with highly reputed management schools of India.

About Graphite GTC

Graphite GTC is the leading global no-code software development company based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania USA. Graphite Studio delivers tools and technology for the development of cloud-based enterprise software, without coding, in an efficient and cost-effective manner. With global operations spanning North America and India, Graphite GTC continues to disrupt the high-productivity application development sector with the only true enterprise class no-code development platform (NCDPTM) - Graphite StudioTM. Graphite GTC's graphical development technology enables efficient production of enterprise-class software for any organization in any industry with reduced time and complications associated with traditional software projects. For more information, visit www.graphitegtc.com. Graphite offers the industry's only output code quality guarantee - Perfect Code. Guaranteed.TM

