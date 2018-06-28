Graphite GTC's Graphite Studio Brings No-Code Low-Code to Higher Education at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

BRYN MAWR, Pa., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with his research into the strategies used in technology-based industries, Rahul Kapoor, associate professor of management at the Wharton school and student Jaclyn S. Woodward released a study entitled, "Joining the No-code Low-code Revolution: Creating an Online Educational Simulation with No Software Development Expertise" published earlier this month.

The emerging paradigm which is the no-code low-code revolution sits at the center of the publication. The study brought extensive insight to the power of tools such as Graphite Studio and its ability to dramatically cut costs and save time for businesses across all industries.

Graphite Studio was chosen by Professor Kapoor as the no-code platform for building an online educational simulation. The simulation was built by an undergraduate student, with no experience or qualifications in software development. The student was able to learn the Graphite Studio platform and build a web-based application involving 15 interactive screens and 279 logical processes in less than 200 hours, with not a single line being explicitly coded, study reports.

Graphite GTC CEO & Co-Founder, Chris Gali weighed in on the study by commenting, "The depth and power that Graphite Studio brings to a citizen developer is unrivaled in the no-code low-code space. Here is an example of digital transformation and innovation being embraced by one of the leading business schools in the world. The study recognizes what Graphite Studio values itself on; the time and money saved by businesses in any industry through the use of a rapid development platform."

By the time the simulation was developed, 15 different screens and the equivalent of 218,171 lines of code had been created in about 100 hours of work by the student. It also included 9 different graphs and 6 different types of tables to portray the results of the simulation over the different rounds. In under one month, the entire simulation was built and ready for a soft launch, study reports.

Rahul Kapoor commented on the Graphite Studio user experience stating, "The innovation behind the NCLC platform Graphite Studio has proved to be groundbreaking, bringing the enormous potential of NCLC tools to our classrooms showing us the important purpose they can serve in the environment of increasing digitization."

After their successful pilot program, Professor Kapoor intends to work with new research assistants to introduce additional functionalities using Graphite Studio, and expand the learning opportunities for students.

Read the in-depth study to further explore the use of Graphite Studio through the work of Rahul Kapoor and Jaclyn S. Woodward here.

About Graphite GTC

Graphite GTC provides tools and technology for the development of cloud-based enterprise software without coding and in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Graphite GTC promotes accelerated development for large-scale software projects and enables efficient production of software applications. By leveraging its technology, Graphite GTC empowers teams to build better software.

For more information, visit http://www.graphitegtc.com/

About Rahul Kapoor

Rahul Kapoor is an Associate Professor of Management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. In his research, Rahul explores the strategies pursued by established and emerging firms in technology-based industries. He focuses on how firms organize for innovation and manage technological and industry-level changes. His work has been published in several leading peer-reviewed journals including the Academy of Management Journal, Organization Science, Research Policy and Strategic Management Journal, and in practitioner journals including the Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review.

For more information and access to research, visit

https://mgmt.wharton.upenn.edu/profile/kapoorr/

