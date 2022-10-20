Graphite Health Adds Microsoft Chief Architect for Healthcare to its Advisory Board

Joshua Mandel, MD brings deep expertise in health information technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Health , a software company intent on transforming the digital future of healthcare, announced today the addition of Joshua C. Mandel, M.D., Chief Architect for Healthcare at Microsoft, to its advisory board. A physician and software engineer who was the Chief Architect behind SMART Health IT, a four-year $15 million collaboration between Harvard Medical School and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, Mandel brings years of experience in clinical data and health information technology.

"Josh is one of the leading experts in the world of healthcare technology and innovation, especially when it comes to solving complex issues around clinical data standardization and software development," said Ries Robinson, M.D., CEO of Graphite Health. "We look forward to leveraging Josh's expertise to unlock the tools that connect today's healthcare landscape and improve health system operations and ultimately, care delivery."

In addition to his work at Microsoft, Mandel serves on the research faculty of the Boston Children's Hospital Computational Health Informatics Program. He previously served as health information technology ecosystem lead at Verily Life Sciences.

"We need to make it easier and more affordable to innovate in healthcare at scale, ensuring patient trust through transparency, consent, and meaningful controls," said Mandel. "Graphite is approaching these critical challenges in a unique and collaborative way, and I am pleased to join in this mission to digitally transform healthcare for all."

Graphite Health's other advisors include Aneesh Chopra, former Chief Technology Officer of the United States and president of CareJourney; Matthew Davie, former Chief Strategy Officer at Kiva; Celine Gounder, M.D., Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health for Kaiser Health News at the Kaiser Family Foundation; Matthew Trunnell, freelancer and Acting Executive Director at Chicagoland COVID-19 Commons; and Jim Routh, cyber security leader and former Chief Security Officer at Aetna.

This announcement comes at a time of great momentum for Graphite Health. The company has recently announced the addition of two executive team members: Ted Gaubert as Chief Technology Officer and Jennifer Brown as its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. In May, Graphite Health was recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company .

About Graphite Health

Graphite Health is a software company that is committed to digitally transforming healthcare. Graphite's interoperability and data standardization products connect today's complex healthcare landscape to bring significant efficiencies to health system operations and care delivery. Graphite's application platform, software development kit, and marketplace empower health innovators and software engineering teams to accelerate health application development, so they can rapidly achieve the next breakthrough in health tech. The combination of Graphite's product offerings enables healthcare systems to quickly adopt new innovative applications and transform the care provided to their patients. Graphite Health is backed by Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, SSM Health, and Kaiser Permanente. For more information, visit us at: graphitehealth.io .

Contact: Rachel Katz

[email protected]

SOURCE Graphite Health Inc.