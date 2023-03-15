NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Graphite Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429021/?utm_source=PRN

Summary

"Global Graphite Mining to 2026" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global graphite industry. It provides historical and forecast data on graphite production by country, reserves by country, graphite trade. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global graphite industry. It further profiles major graphite producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

Global graphite production is expected to reach 1,258.2kt with an increase of 4.6% in 2023. Production will be supported by increased output from Mozambique, Madagascar and Brazil, whose combined production is expected to increase from 283.8kt in 2022 to 333.3kt, due to the commencement of Montepuez Central Graphite project (50ktpa) in Mozambique, Molo Graphite project (17ktpa) in Madagascar and Santa Cruz Graphite project (25ktpa) in Brazil. The projects are currently undergoing construction and are expected to commence operations in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-26), global graphite production is expected to increase from 1,258.2kt in 2023 to 1,440kt in 2026 – a 4.6% CAGR. Together with the ramp up of Montepuez Central Graphite, Molo Graphite and Santa Cruz Graphite projects, production will also be supported by scheduled commencement of several projects in the Middle East region especially from Mozambique, Madagascar and Tanzania.

Scope

- The report contains an overview of the global graphite mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global graphite mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

- To analyse graphite mining trends at a global level, relevant driving factors

- To understand historical and forecast trend on global graphite production

- To identify key players in the global graphite mining industry

- To identify major active, exploration and development projects

- Track latest developments in graphite mining industry

- To analyse upcoming project developments in the global graphite mining industry

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429021/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker