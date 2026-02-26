Graphite One Announces Appointment of Lucille Carter as Vice President, Community Relations and Online Marketing Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucille Carter as Vice President of Community Relations.

"I was drawn to Graphite One because of its commitment to developing a strategic resource in a way that respects local communities and honors the values of responsible stewardship," said Ms. Carter. "I'm excited to help build collaborative relationships that ensure that our operations deliver sustainable value for Alaska, our nation, our partners, and future generations."

Lucille comes to Graphite One from Bering Strait Native Corporation, where she served as Senior Vice President of Regional and Shareholder Services. She holds a Master's in Business Administration from Western Governor's University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from University of Alaska. She spent her childhood in Nome and Teller, villages near the Graphite Creek deposit.

"Lucille will be a great asset to the G1 team and will be able to provide much depth to our community relations efforts," said Anthony Huston, G1 CEO. "We believe that responsible development is rooted in open and ongoing communication with the communities closest to our project. That goal has guided Graphite One's engagement with local communities through our Subsistence Council, and Lucille's appointment adds a new level of engagement as we progress our project in ways that will bring benefits to Teller, Brevig Mission, Mary's Igloo and the broader Nome community."

Ms. Carter will be based out of G1's Anchorage office and assumes her responsibilities immediately.

Online Marketing Update

The Company is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a marketing agreement dated November 24, 2025 (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") of Key West Florida, USA, whereby i2i will provide marketing and media distribution in the United States for an initial term of four (4) months commencing on March 1, 2026. An initial fee of US$250,000 is payable upfront and up to US$250,000 per month for the remainder of the term. Thereafter, the marketing agreement may continue on a month-to-month basis with supplemental expenditures agreed to by the parties for the services being rendered. The Company may elect to vary the monthly spend in accordance with market conditions.

i2i will create an advertising campaign and utilize its physical marketing program strategy with the aim of increasing investor awareness through various on-line platforms and methods of engagement, including the direct mailing of advertising materials to potentially interested parties.

The Company is pleased to announce, further to its news release on September 2, 2025, that it is extending an agreement with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH ("MCS"), an online marketing and investor relations firm based in Westfalen, Germany, to continue its ongoing effort to raise the profile of Graphite One and to enhance visibility of the Graphite One Project to European investors. The Company will pay up to EUR350,000 per month for a period of four (4) months, subject to early cancellation notice. The Company may elect to continue on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party and MCS has agreed to comply with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX venture Exchange in providing its services.

The Company will not issue any securities to i2i or MCS as compensation for their services. As at the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, i2i and MCS does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100% import-dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project supply chain strategy involves transporting material to the lower 48 via the Port of Nome to an anticipated advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant to be located in Warren, Ohio, subject to project financing. The plan also includes a potential recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact:

Anthony Huston

CEO, President & Director

Tel: (604) 889-4251

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: (604) 684-6730

[email protected]



On X @GraphiteOne

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to the performance and outcome from community relations campaigns on the benefits of the Graphite One Project to the local communities, i2i Marketing Group, LLC and MCS Market Communication Services GmbH and the receipt of the approval of the TSXV. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Graphite One Inc.