Graphite One Announces Termination of Marketing Services with Promethean Marketing Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") today announces that further to its press release dated May 10, 2022, the agreement for digital marketing services entered into by the Company and Promethean Marketing Inc., was terminated effective March 16, 2023. Promethean provided digital marketing services to the Company from October 1, 2022 to March 16, 2023 to increase visibility with the institutional and retail investment community.

As announced in a press release on March 13, 2023, the Company entered into marketing agreements with CFN Media and Outside The Box Capital Inc. to provide investor and market outreach campaigns for a period of up to 12 months.

The Company's engagement of CFN Media and Outside The Box Capital is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

USGS Recognizes Graphite Creek as U.S.'s Largest Known Graphite Deposit

In March 2022, the Company's Graphite Creek resource was cited as the largest known graphite deposit in the United States by the U.S. Geological Survey in its updated U.S. Mineral Deposit Database1.

The Company released Graphite Creek's updated resource estimates on March 13, 20232

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 per cent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be sited in Washington State integrated with the development of the Graphite Creek resource. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. is developing its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials on a commercial scale integrated with a U.S. domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode materials primarily for the lithium–ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode materials and other value–added graphite products would be manufactured on a commercial scale from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility expected to be located in Washington State. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project upon the completion of a Feasibility Study.

______________________ 1 https://www.usgs.gov/news/technical-announcement/usgs-updates-mineral-database-graphite-deposits-united-states 2 https://www.graphiteoneinc.com/2022-drilling-program-results-increase-graphite-one-measured-and-indicated-resource-by-15-5/

