Graphite One Engages European Marketing Firm and Equity Trading Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company"), planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, announces today that as part of its ongoing strategy to raise the profile of Graphite One and its Graphite One Project to European investors, the Company has entered into an agreement effective immediately (the "Agreement") with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC"), an online marketing and investor relations firm based in Leverkusen, Germany to provide marketing and investor relations services to enhance visibility with the European institutional and retail investment community.

Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One quotes "We are excited to partner with MIC to heighten market and brand awareness for Graphite One and to broaden the Company's reach within the European investment community, as we lead up to the anticipated completion of our feasibility study at the end of the fourth quarter 2024".

Under the terms of the Agreement, MIC will provide content creation, distribution, and advertising services (the "Marketing Services") focused on the European market for an aggregate marketing budget of 250,000 EUR for a 6-month period (the "Service Period"), subject to early cancellation notice after 60 days from the effective date of the Agreement. Following the end of the Service Period, the Company may elect to continue on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party. MIC has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing its services.

There are no performance factors impacting compensation in the Agreement and MIC will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation.

Appointment of DS Market Solutions Inc.

The Company announces that it has engaged the services of DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DSMS") to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity services in accordance with policies of the TSXV, effective October 10, 2024. DSMS will trade common shares of the Company on the TSXV and other trading exchanges with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the engagement, DSMS will receive compensation of CDN$5,000 per month and the engagement may be terminated by either party with fifteen (15) days written notice. There are no performance factors impacting compensation and DSMS will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation.

Both MIC and DSMS are arm's length to the Company and currently do not own, directly or indirectly, any common shares of the Company, nor do either of them have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The engagement of MIC and DSMS remains subject to TSXV approval and these disclosures are made in accordance with the requirements of TSXV Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by its Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One Project plan includes advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing facilities integrated with the development of the Graphite Creek Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located with the manufacturing facilities, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy. The Company has leased a site in Niles, Ohio with an option to purchase and continues to evaluate additional potential sites in Washington State.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (TSX‐V: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of synthetic and natural anode active materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage systems markets. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about sixty (60) kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and synthetic graphite anode active materials and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facilities to be located in the contiguous United States. The Company has leased a site in Niles, Ohio with an option to purchase and continues to evaluate additional potential sites in Washington State. Aproduction decision on the Project is anticipated upon the completion of the Feasibility Study expected in December 2024.

