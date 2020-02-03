Graphite, Silicon, Metal, and Other Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries: Global Market and Emerging Opportunities

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- Outlining details of technological advances and emerging opportunities in graphite production and its applications in lithium-ion batteries (anode materials)

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Assessment of the emerging market for graphite and other lithium battery anode materials on the basis of material and technology types

- Discussion of the opportunities and challenges for graphite and similar carbon compounds, along with alternative carbon compounds (graphite replacements) in lithium batteries



Summary:

Sony commercialized lithium-ion batteries in the 1990s.Today, after decades of development, lithiumion batteries have grown into a huge industry, reaching a global output of 200 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in 2018.



The lithium-ion battery was first used mostly for consumer electronics such as laptops and mobile phones.But motive batteries, a battery type that powers a motor to drive an electric vehicle (EV), boomed in the past decade and now dominates the market.



Motive batteries took 53% of the whole lithium-ion battery market, with 106 GWh produced in 2018, compared to the output of 1.1 GWh in 2011, accounting for only 2.4% of the world's total lithium-ion battery output of 46.6 GWh. The steady

growth will continue, and motive power applications will continue to be the primary driving engine to the global lithium-ion battery market.



