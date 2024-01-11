Graphium Health Acquires The ABG Anesthesia Data Group Strengthening Anesthesia Quality and Safety Initiatives

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphium Health, a leader in anesthesia healthcare technology solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of The ABG Anesthesia Data Group, LLC (ABG), a pivotal move aimed at bolstering advancements in anesthesia quality and safety.

The acquisition signifies Graphium Health's commitment to improving healthcare delivery with a user-friendly mobile software platform for quality data management. This acquisition will accelerate Graphium Health and ABG's shared goal to ease the burden of clinical documentation and reporting while improving quality care and patient safety.

ABG has been at the forefront of QCDR management and has pioneered initiatives that have fostered quality and safety programs within anesthesia practices. Their unwavering commitment to creating an approachable platform that empowers anesthesia providers has significantly improved the landscape of MIPS reporting for the anesthesia specialty by creating practical clinical measures that all anesthesia clinicians can implement into daily practice and successfully report in the MIPS program. Current ABG clients will submit 2023 performance year data without changes and Graphium Health will provide additional support to the ABG team.

Later this year, Graphium Health will further integrate the ABG QCDR into its already robust solutions to empower users of the QCDR with additional capabilities such as Quality Improvement (QI) and OPPE reports that meet the Joint Commission requirements, tools to aid custom QI-based bonuses plans, a MIPS compliant patient experience survey, and analytics capabilities that deliver industry-leading operational insight into surgical services throughput, efficiency, and location utilization.

By offering hospitals, anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and CAAs access to a comprehensive suite of provider-specific and comparative analytics, data management capabilities, and real-time insight, the Graphium Health platform will empower them to track and measure quality and operational metrics more effectively and improve the overall surgical patient experience.

"We are committed to ensuring that adding the ABG QCDR to our client offerings will only enhance the already robust support to our clients as they continue to navigate the ever-changing complex needs of hospital ORs, surgery centers, and provider practices," said Daniel Dura, CEO of Graphium Health. "While the landscape of CMS programs continues to evolve, we believe that these programs will continue to be a part of every practice and want to ensure they have tools that minimize the effort it takes to participate while ensuring they have real insight into surgical patient safety and satisfaction."

The acquisition underscores Graphium Health's vision to advance anesthesia quality and safety initiatives, empowering hospital administrators and providers with innovative tools to navigate evolving regulatory landscapes effectively.

About Graphium Health

Graphium Health is at the forefront of merging medicine and technology. Graphium Health firmly believes that intelligently designed solutions tailored to the distinctive needs of anesthesia professionals have the potential to revolutionize the anesthesia space by enhancing its safety, affordability, efficiency, and accessibility. Their mission is to give healthcare organizations the tools to achieve their visions, positively impact the industry, and put the patient at the center of their care.

graphiumhealth.com

