Graphium Health Launches Capture AI to Transform Data Capture and Eliminate Costly Integrations

DRAPER, Utah, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphium Health announced the launch of Capture AI, a powerful new feature designed to revolutionize how healthcare organizations capture and process patient data. Built on Graphium's proprietary agentic OCR technology, Capture AI enables fast, accurate, and seamless data extraction—without the need for expensive and time-consuming system integrations.

Already adopted in over 75 facilities, Capture AI introduces a more efficient and scalable approach to data capture, helping organizations streamline operations and accelerate onboarding.

Graphium Health launches Capture AI to modernize data capture and eliminate costly, time-consuming integrations. Post this

Capture AI leverages advanced optical character recognition to extract highly accurate, structured data from documents in real time. As a mobile-enabled feature, it allows users to quickly scan items such as face sheets, driver's licenses, and insurance cards directly from their devices. In production environments, Capture AI has demonstrated accuracy rates exceeding 99% in many real-world use cases.

Once captured, the system automatically converts this information into structured data that can be easily shared with billing platforms and back-office systems. By removing the need for traditional integrations, Capture AI significantly reduces implementation timelines and operational costs while improving data accuracy and accessibility.

"Capture AI represents a major step forward in our mission to simplify healthcare workflows through intelligent automation," said Daniel Dura, CEO at Graphium Health. "By eliminating the friction associated with manual data entry and integrations, we're enabling our customers to move faster, operate more efficiently, and focus on delivering better patient care."

With Capture AI, Graphium Health continues to expand its suite of AI-powered solutions aimed at modernizing healthcare operations and improving the end-to-end clinical and administrative experience.

About Graphium Health

Graphium Health is a leading provider of anesthesia-focused EMR, analytics, and workflow solutions. The company is committed to helping healthcare organizations streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and unlock actionable insights through innovative technology.

Contact: Jennifer Brownell, [email protected]

SOURCE Graphium Health