GraphPad Software Acquires SnapGene, Forms Insightful Science

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphPad Software announced today it has acquired SnapGene , a leading bioinformatics software solution.

SnapGene is the easiest way to plan, visualize, and document molecular biology procedures. It was developed by Benjamin Glick, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Chicago, frustrated by inefficiencies and inadequate procedures that he experienced in research labs. Since its launch in 2012, the company has seen rapid adoption of its innovative DNA cloning solutions designed to enhance the research workflow.

A parent entity, Insightful Science, was formed to support the growing portfolio of brands that now includes SnapGene. SnapGene is the second bioinformatics technology brand acquired by the company this year. Other products within the portfolio include GraphPad Prism and Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics .

"We are honored to welcome SnapGene into our growing portfolio," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science. "The company has already had a phenomenal impact advancing research at leading institutions and biotech and pharmaceutical companies. We look forward to empowering even more scientists with this technology, and further serving and supporting the global scientific community."

"Our vision for SnapGene has always been to accelerate scientific discovery," said Benjamin Glick, Founder and Chief Scientist of SnapGene. "After getting to know the team at Insightful Science, it is clear to us that they share this mission. We are proud and excited to be a part of this organization, alongside other industry-leading solutions. This partnership will help us advance our mission further."

"The Insightful Science brands share powerful attributes," continued Swalla. "They all deliver remarkable user experiences, great support, and high-quality educational content. We believe it's the combination of these attributes that have helped put these brands at the core of scientific research around the world."

All the companies within Insightful Science will continue to operate and serve customers under their respective brands. Visit www.insightfulscience.com for more information.

About Insightful Science

Insightful Science is a technology company with category-leading software designed to empower scientists at every step of the research and development process. More than 1 million scientists around the globe trust Insightful Science products to advance research and accelerate the pace of change. Products within the Insightful Science portfolio include GraphPad Prism , Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics , and SnapGene and SnapGene Server . Visit www.insightfulscience.com for more information about the company and its products.

About SnapGene

SnapGene was founded by scientists and software designers to meet the everyday needs of molecular biologists. SnapGene desktop software ( snapgene.com ) is used in more than sixty-five countries, in virtually every major research institution, and in most of the largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. The software provides a simple yet powerful way for researchers to plan, visualize, document, and share their everyday molecular biology procedures. Free trials of the software are available from the SnapGene website.

SOURCE Insightful Science

Related Links

http://www.insightfulscience.com

