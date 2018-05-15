GraphPath Launches the GraphOS Protocol and GraphOS Consortium to put Knowledge Graphs on the Blockchain

MIAMI, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GraphPath (www.graphpath.ai), creators of the Knowledge Graph-as-a-service (KGaaS) solution that allows organizations to evolve from Big Data to Big Knowledge, today unveiled GraphOS (www.graphos.io), the world's first decentralized operating system for Knowledge Graphs on the blockchain.
GraphOS will facilitate the creation, collaboration and sharing of Knowledge Assets among network participants and seamlessly integrate Knowledge Graphs in a safe, secure and transparent manner. The GraphOS network will be powered by the GraphOS Protocol, which will provide a mechanism for defining and exchanging Knowledge Assets. Knowledge Assets can include any component and specifications of a Knowledge Graph system, such as data, code, ownership and governance details, asset description (i.e. data, code, ontology, algorithms, etc.), and licensing details, among others.
"As we thought about scaling GraphPath's business from a few dozen to hundreds, or even thousands of customers, we identified an opportunity to complement our existing strategy with a Multisided Platform (MSP) approach," explained Demian Bellumio, CEO of GrapPath. "We envision an MSP is which a network of Knowledge Graphs can safely and securely be interconnected via blockchain technology, and where a wide array of participants, such as Knowledge Graph owners, data providers, knowledge experts, and data scientists can efficiently transact with each other. We call this ecosystem, a Graph Operating System, or GraphOS, as it will manage all the resources necessary to run the network."
In order to develop the GraphOS Protocol in a collaborative manner with a community of experts, GraphPath has created the GraphOS Consortium, which will be spearheaded by Mr. Bellumio and Andrew McLaughlin, a leading technologist that has worked with ICANN, Google, the US Government and Tumblr. Through the GraphOS Consortium, a group of executives from blockchain and a number of other industries will be collaborating in the development of a technological and economic framework for GraphOS.
GraphOS Consortium Industry Members
Artificial Intelligence
Antoine Blondeau, Co-Founder and Chairman at Sentient
Chris Boos, Founder and CEO at Arago
Brian Brackeen, Founder and CEO at Kairos
Advertising
Sergio Barrientos, Chief Strategy Officer at M8
Arts
Kevin Abosch, Visual Artist, Hacker and Entrepreneur
Blockchain
Carlos Domingo, Founder at SPiCE VC and Securitize
Jose Saez Lopez, Founder at ElevenYellow
Pablo Ruiz, VP Engineering at Polymath
Pablo Yabo, CTO at CoinFabrik
Shayne Coplan, Founder at TokenUnion
Fintech
Jorge Ruiz, Founder and CEO at above & beyond
Government / Civic
Andrew McLaughlin, Co-Founder and Partner at Higher Ground Labs
Michael Sarasti, Chief Innovation Officer at City of Miami
IoT
Babak Razi, Chairman of the Board at Ingenu
Education
Esteban Sosnik, General Partner at Reach Capital
Benoit Wirz, Investment Partner at Brighteye VC
Real Estate
Amol Sarva, Co-Founder and CEO at Knotel
Telecommunications
Leandro Rzezak, Founder and CEO at Intraway
Javier Villamizar, Managing Director at Greensill Capital
About GraphPath
GraphPath (www.graphpath.ai) allows organizations to evolve from Big Data to Big Knowledge through the creation and management of large-scale enterprise knowledge graphs. The GraphPath solution allows companies to semantically organize all of their raw data into a single ontology that facilitates searching and analyzing their knowledge, as well as, deploying automated machine learning workflows, all in a collaborative and visually-engaging manner.
GraphPath Executive Contact
Martin Enriquez
COO
menriquez@graphpath.ai
SOURCE GraphPath
