GraphQL Foundation Launches Interactive Landscape and Welcomes New Members from Open Source Summit Europe

LYON, France, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit Europe – The GraphQL Foundation , a neutral home for the GraphQL community to accelerate development of the surrounding ecosystem, today announced seven new members to support the Foundation's efforts, along with the launch of the GraphQL Landscape .

The GraphQL Landscape is a dynamically generated tool designed to help explore the burgeoning GraphQL community of projects, adopters and member organizations. Currently, it is comprised of 100+ cards representing a market cap of more than $3.4T.

"When we first created GraphQL, we set out to make product development easier with APIs driven by the needs of mobile and app developers and dramatic simplifications of how APIs are built and maintained," said Lee Byron, Director of the GraphQL Foundation. "I'm thrilled to see this influx of multi-industry support for GraphQL and a commitment to increase developer productivity, showcased throughout the impressive and growing landscape."

"I'm thrilled to help launch the GraphQL Foundation's first landscape, displaying GraphQL's vast range of projects, adopters and members," said Chris Aniszczyk, VP of Developer Relations and CTO of CNCF at the Linux Foundation. "This interactive resource has been a labor of love from and for our community, and I look forward to watching it grow into the same standard for real-time ecosystem information that the CNCF Landscape has been for the cloud native space."

GraphQL is a next­-generation API technology developed internally by Facebook in 2012 before being publicly open sourced in 2015 . Unlike REST-­based APIs, which take advantage of HTTP and existing protocols, GraphQL APIs provide developers with the flexibility to query the exact data they need from a diverse set of cloud data sources, with less code, greater performance and security, and a faster development cycle. Not only does this enable developers to rapidly build top­ quality apps, it also helps them achieve consistency and feature parity across multiple platforms such as web, iOS, Android, and embedded and IoT applications.

Brian Warner of The Linux Foundation has joined the GraphQL Foundation as its Program Director, helping to support the growing community and the project's ongoing needs. "I look forward to working with Lee and the governing board to establish the infrastructure and support needed to ensure the health and sustainability of the vibrant GraphQL community."

GraphQL is being used in production by a variety of high scale companies such as Airbnb, Atlassian, Audi, CNBC, GitHub, Major League Soccer, Netflix, Shopify, The New York Times, Twitter, Pinterest and Yelp. GraphQL also powers hundreds of billions of API calls a day at Facebook .

Member Quotes

"Open source specifications rely on strong collaboration and proper stewardship. 8base loves GraphQL and we joined the GraphQL Foundation to be involved in the specification's future with other leading-edge technology companies. Our hope is that, with our involvement, the surrounding ecosystem continues to flourish at an accelerated pace." - Albert Santalo, CEO & Founder, 8base

"It's truly surreal to see GraphQL grow from its conception to spread throughout the entire technology industry. The Foundation provides the infrastructure to make this a true industry standard, backed by stable, trusted, company-neutral governance." - Nick Schrock, Founder, Elementl

"At Expedia Group, GraphQL is helping us build better experiences for our travelers. As a rapidly adopted technology in software development, we believe an open and community supported GraphQL specification and ecosystem is critical to its continued success." - Trevor Livingston, Principal Architect, Expedia Group (VRBO)

"At Fauna, we have seen first-hand the productivity and architectural benefits GraphQL offers developers. We believe that an open ecosystem and shared specification are a benefit to all. We're excited to contribute to the GraphQL community and collaborate on its continued innovation." - Matt Freels, CTO, Fauna, Inc.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the GraphQL Foundation. We see GraphQL as one of the most important emerging API technologies and strongly believe in its bright future! We're excited to continue investing in the GraphQL ecosystem and community with tools, events and educational content." - Johannes Schickling, CEO, Prisma

"We're deliberate about the technology we build and adopt. That's why we're excited to double-down on our investment in GraphQL as a foundational technology at Shopify. We believe GraphQL provides great tools for our internal teams and app developers to extend our platform and create faster merchant experiences." - Jean-Michel Lemieux, CTO, Shopify

"GraphQL plays a key part in helping us serve the public conversation on Twitter by enabling faster product iteration across our teams. As GraphQL is gaining tremendous adoption as one of the best protocols for remote retrieval of large object graphs, we are very excited to support the GraphQL Foundation." - Anna Sulkina Engineering Director, Core Services Group, Twitter

About the GraphQL Foundation

The GraphQL Foundation is an open, neutral organization that provides oversight of funding, operations, and marketing resources for the GraphQL community to enable widespread adoption and help accelerate development of the broader ecosystem. The GraphQL specification, GraphQL.js reference implementation, DataLoader library, and GraphiQL developer tool are technical projects supported by the GraphQL Foundation. More details can be found at https://foundation.graphql.org/.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page:

https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact: pr@graphql.org



SOURCE GraphQL Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

