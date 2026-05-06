Graphy Cements Role as 'Digital Orthodontics Standard' at AAO 2026, Accelerating Global Expansion

Through strategic participation at AAO 2026, Graphy strengthens its global footprint by delivering scalable SMA solutions and a unified digital platform to the North American orthodontic industry.

Clinical Credibility Validated: Featured official invited lectures by world-renowned orthodontic experts.

Ecosystem Growth: Strategic global partnerships formed to scale digital orthodontic integration.

Next-Gen Hardware: Debut of the 'Tera Harz Wide Cure' reinforces Graphy's integrated platform (Hardware, Materials, Software).

Strategic Growth: MOU signed with Eye&I, a leading vision-care management company, to drive SMA expansion into the U.S. dental sector.

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Un-seob Sim), the pioneer of the world's first direct 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), announced that its participation in the AAO 2026 Annual Session in Orlando, Florida, marked a definitive turning point—confirming the company's transition from technology validation to full-scale commercial expansion in the North American market.

As the world's premier orthodontic event with over 10,000 attendees, the AAO is the ultimate proving ground where emerging technologies evolve into global industry standards. At this year's session, Graphy secured both technical acclaim and tangible market momentum across clinical validation, demand, and scalability.

Clinical Validation: Setting the Global Standard

The clinical efficacy of Graphy's SMA technology was a focal point of the event. Renowned leaders—including Prof. Ravindra Nanda, Prof. Ki-Beom Kim, and Dr. Kenji Ojima—delivered official invited lectures detailing the advantages of SMA-based treatment. The sessions emphasized the unique benefits of shape memory properties, specifically continuous force delivery and enhanced treatment predictability.

These presentations showcased the seamless integration of SMA into high-end digital workflows. Attendance reached record numbers; sessions led by Prof. Nanda and Prof. Kim were at full capacity, drawing elite academic and clinical figures from around the globe. Dr. Ojima's presentation of complex clinical cases was in particularly high demand, with overflow crowds underscoring the shift in professional sentiment from "early curiosity" to "active clinical adoption."

Expanding the Global Digital Ecosystem

Graphy leveraged AAO 2026 to deepen collaborations with global industry leaders, accelerating the growth of its SMA-centered ecosystem. Integration with DentalMonitoring, an AI-based remote platform, will enhance digital management by enabling precise tracking of treatment progress and patient compliance.

Additionally, a partnership with Clear Forward will assist clinics and labs in seamlessly integrating SMA technology into existing digital infrastructures. Furthermore, a joint project with ArchForm and DentalMonitoring is underway to create a next-generation workflow that unifies design, production, and monitoring. These strategic alliances reflect Graphy's evolution from an advanced materials manufacturer into a core platform provider within the global digital orthodontic market.

Innovative Infrastructure: Tera Harz Wide Cure & SMA Portal

The debut of the Tera Harz Wide Cure and the SMA Portal serves as the backbone for Graphy's scalable production model. The Tera Harz Wide Cure utilizes advanced nitrogen-curing technology to deliver a 3.7x leap in productivity, allowing for the simultaneous curing of over 30 SMAs. This enables both in-office production and large-scale manufacturing to operate with unprecedented efficiency. Complementing this hardware is the SMA Portal, an integrated platform that manages the entire digital workflow from design to final production. Together, these innovations allow Graphy to transition toward a platform-based business model, generating sustainable, recurring revenue.

Capturing a $160 Billion Global Market

Graphy's performance at AAO 2026 underscores its momentum in North America, the primary hub for dental technology. With the global clear aligner market projected to reach $45 billion by 2030 and the total orthodontic market expected to hit $120 billion (approx. KRW 160 trillion), Graphy is uniquely positioned. While the 3D printing digital dentistry market is growing at over 20% annually, Graphy differentiates itself by offering an all-in-one platform—combining proprietary materials, hardware, and software—to capture this high-growth sector.

Strategic Expansion via New York Network Partnerships

On May 1, during the event, Graphy signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eye&I, a prominent New York-based healthcare management company. Operating on a model similar to a Dental Service Organization (DSO) but specialized in ophthalmology and optometry clinics, Eye&I brings extensive expertise in scaling specialized clinical services.

Through this partnership, the two companies have agreed to collaborate closely to integrate Graphy's advanced digital solutions into broader healthcare networks, specifically targeting a strategic expansion into the U.S. dental sector.

AAO 2026 was the moment interest in our technology transformed into concrete business opportunities, stated a Graphy representative. With its SMA-based ecosystem and new infrastructure like the Wide Cure and SMA Portal, Graphy is driving a new era of revenue growth across the global market.

About Graphy Inc.

Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060, CEO Un-seob Sim), is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printed shape-memory photopolymer resins for orthodontics and digital dentistry. As the pioneer of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA), Graphy enables body-temperature-activated orthodontic appliances that deliver consistent, biologically optimized forces. By combining scientific rigor, proprietary materials, and strategic global partnerships, Graphy is building a scalable platform for next-generation digital dental manufacturing, serving clinicians, laboratories, and enterprise partners worldwide.

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