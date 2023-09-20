Grasons 2023 National Conference Honors Franchisee Excellence, Bolsters Community Commitment

NEW ORLEANS, La., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, the nation's leading estate sale and business liquidation franchise, recently hosted its annual national conference at the Loews New Orleans Hotel from Sept. 18-20. The event focused on celebrating the company's successful franchisees and reinforcing its commitment to the community.

The brand's franchisees and company officials participated in the conference, marked by dynamic panel discussions, presentations from industry leaders, and networking opportunities.

Founder, Brand President Simone Kelly remarked, "Our franchisees consistently go above and beyond to serve our clients and their communities. This conference showcases their outstanding efforts and provides a platform to gain insights from industry titans." Among them was keynote speaker Carisa Findley, renowned for her franchising expertise and distinctive blend of mindfulness with business strategy. Notably, Findley co-authored the best-selling book "Success" with Jack Canfield of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. "Her decision to participate in the Grasons' conference, given her impressive credentials, not only elevates the significance of our conference but also highlights the caliber of our community," Kelly added.

A highlight of the conference was the awards ceremony, where Grasons recognized top-performing franchisees in categories that included: 2022 Top 3 Highest Gross Sales, 1st - Grasons Estate Sale Specialists, 2nd – Grasons City of Angels, 3rd Grasons Elite North Orange County; and 2022 Most Sales, Grasons Elite North Orange County.

In line with its commitment to community service, Grasons coordinated a volunteer event in collaboration with Veteran Empowerment Services during the conference. Attendees assembled hundreds of toiletry bags for homeless veterans, which will be distributed at the upcoming New Orleans Vet Fest.

Evive Brands CEO, Tim Hadley, remarked, "Grasons has always been a company with a strong focus on community and client service. The dedication and commitment exhibited by its franchisees at this conference underscores that spirit."

Grasons is part of the Evive Brands family providing exceptional estate sales and business liquidation services to families and communities across the nation. With various discounts available, qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. For more information on Grasons' franchise opportunity, visit www.grasons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.