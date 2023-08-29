Grasons Announces Record Franchise Growth, Eyes U.S. Expansion to Meet Senior Service Needs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, the leading estate sales company in the nation, today announced record franchise growth and plans to broaden its presence across the United States. This progress marks an essential step towards addressing the growing demand for businesses focused on serving seniors, a rapidly growing demographic.

Grasons has recently launched new franchises in cities including Scottsdale, AZ; Cabarrus County, NC; St. Augustine, FL; Littleton, CO; Medina, OH; as well as in Bristol and Harrisburg, PA, and New York City. With an eye on the growing senior population, Grasons is planning further expansion across the nation, targeting states such as New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

As per AARP, the number of people turning 65 in the U.S. stands at 10,000 per day, and by 2030, seniors will make up 20 percent of the national population. Grasons leverages this emerging market, offering services to ease the challenges of downsizing, such as planning, staging, and promoting estate sales.

"Over 100 million baby boomers are nearing retirement, and we're prepared to assist them through this phase," says Simone Kelly, Founder and Brand President of Grasons.

Over the past decade, the estate sale industry has quadrupled its growth, mirroring the aging demographic of America. Almost half of adults over 50 intend to downsize in retirement, fueling the sector's expansion.

Grasons extends an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to steer their careers, achieve financial independence, and make a positive societal impact. The company empowers franchisees to help clients navigate the difficult task of downsizing possessions during life's significant transitions.

Grasons, established in 2011, equips its franchisees with a strong brand identity, a proven business model, and ongoing expert marketing and operations support. The home-based business model offers franchisees the flexibility to manage their schedules, promoting an improved work-life balance. Grasons also provides medical benefits, an appealing incentive for franchisees.

"Our franchisees value the immense growth potential and low start-up cost we offer," states Kelly, reflecting the enthusiasm shared by the expanding franchise network.

Grasons, a part of the Evive Brands family, provides exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. With various discounts and financing options available, qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. For more information on Grasons' franchise opportunity, visit www.grasons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.