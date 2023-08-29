Grasons Announces Record Franchise Growth, Eyes U.S. Expansion to Meet Senior Service Needs

News provided by

Grasons Co.

29 Aug, 2023, 09:09 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, the leading estate sales company in the nation, today announced record franchise growth and plans to broaden its presence across the United States. This progress marks an essential step towards addressing the growing demand for businesses focused on serving seniors, a rapidly growing demographic.

Grasons has recently launched new franchises in cities including Scottsdale, AZ; Cabarrus County, NC; St. Augustine, FL; Littleton, CO; Medina, OH; as well as in Bristol and Harrisburg, PA, and New York City. With an eye on the growing senior population, Grasons is planning further expansion across the nation, targeting states such as New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

As per AARP, the number of people turning 65 in the U.S. stands at 10,000 per day, and by 2030, seniors will make up 20 percent of the national population. Grasons leverages this emerging market, offering services to ease the challenges of downsizing, such as planning, staging, and promoting estate sales.

"Over 100 million baby boomers are nearing retirement, and we're prepared to assist them through this phase," says Simone Kelly,  Founder and Brand President of Grasons.

Over the past decade, the estate sale industry has quadrupled its growth, mirroring the aging demographic of America. Almost half of adults over 50 intend to downsize in retirement, fueling the sector's expansion.

Grasons extends an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to steer their careers, achieve financial independence, and make a positive societal impact. The company empowers franchisees to help clients navigate the difficult task of downsizing possessions during life's significant transitions.

Grasons, established in 2011, equips its franchisees with a strong brand identity, a proven business model, and ongoing expert marketing and operations support. The home-based business model offers franchisees the flexibility to manage their schedules, promoting an improved work-life balance. Grasons also provides medical benefits, an appealing incentive for franchisees.

"Our franchisees value the immense growth potential and low start-up cost we offer," states Kelly, reflecting the enthusiasm shared by the expanding franchise network.

Grasons, a part of the Evive Brands family, provides exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. With various discounts and financing options available, qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. For more information on Grasons' franchise opportunity, visit www.grasons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.

Also from this source

Celebrating Freedom From Clutter This July With Grasons

Home-Based Estate Sale Franchises Skyrocket: Grasons Offers Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurship

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.