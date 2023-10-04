Grasons Brand President Simone Kelly Named To Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder

News provided by

Grasons Co.

04 Oct, 2023, 09:09 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons Brand President, Simone Kelly, has been recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "50 Women of Wonder," honoring remarkable women franchisors making a difference with their brands. Grasons, based in Orange County, CA, and a member of the Evive Brands family, stands as a testament to innovative service in the estate sale sector.

"I am overjoyed to be acknowledged among such inspiring and pioneering women in franchising. This recognition is a collective achievement of the diligent Grasons team, who are committed to delivering excellence in estate sales and business liquidation services," expresses Simone Kelly.

Tim Hadley, Evive Brands CEO, commends, "Simone's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have propelled Grasons to unparalleled success. Her significant contributions have not only enriched our Evive Brands family but have also set transformative standards in the estate sale industry."

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, shared, "The women on this list are shaping the future of franchising. They are outstanding examples of the innovation and leadership that women bring to the industry."

Simone's instrumental leadership has revolutionized Grasons, making it a beacon of professionalism and quality in the industry. Her commitment and insight have fueled the expansion and enhancement of Grasons' services, establishing its leadership in the estate sale sector.

Franchise Dictionary Magazine's October issue featuring the "50 Women of Wonder" can be accessed here.

Grasons, as a part of the Evive Brands family, continues to lead with customer-centric services, assisting numerous families and individuals during transitions with extensive estate sale and business liquidation services. Grasons' long-term experience, proven techniques, and a reputation for selling items at the highest price have earned it the #1 rating in the industry. To learn more, visit www.grasons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.

