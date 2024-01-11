Grasons Celebrates 50th Franchise Milestone, Demonstrating Exceptional Growth in Estate Sale Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, a distinguished leader in the estate sale industry and member of Evive Brands, proudly announces the opening of its 50th franchise, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansive growth. The latest addition, Grasons of James River, VA, owned by Ryan and Becca Nagle, underscores the franchise system's nationwide success and its commitment to providing unparalleled estate sale and business liquidation services.

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, expressed his pride in Grasons' accomplishment, "The opening of our 50th franchise is a testament to Grasons' robust business model and the hard work of our dedicated franchisees. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our ability to adapt and thrive in the dynamic estate sale market."

Grasons' journey to this milestone has been marked by strategic growth and a focus on franchisee support. The company's innovative approach, combined with comprehensive training and operational support, has attracted entrepreneurs across the country, contributing to its notable expansion.

"Our franchisees are the cornerstone of our success," said Dave Dembinski, Grasons Vice President of Operations. "Their dedication to upholding our high standards and their passion for serving communities is what drives our growth. As we celebrate this milestone, we also look forward to continuing our expansion and setting new benchmarks in the estate sale industry."

Since its inception, Grasons has been renowned for its integrity, professionalism, and exceptional customer service. These values have been integral to the brand's resilience and adaptability, enabling it to navigate the complexities of the estate sale market successfully.

Dembinski added that as Grasons continues to grow, it remains committed to empowering its franchisees and delivering top-notch services to clients nationwide. "The opening of the 50th franchise is not just a number; it represents our brand's journey, achievements, and future aspirations in the estate sale industry."

For more information about Grasons franchise opportunity, visit www.grasons.com

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.