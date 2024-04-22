Grasons Encourages Eco-Friendly Living through Estate Sales This Earth Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, Grasons is highlighting the significant environmental benefits of purchasing items from estate sales. As a leader in the estate sale industry, Grasons is committed to promoting sustainable living and reducing waste through the promotion of a circular economy.

Recent industry statistics reveal a growing trend towards sustainability and eco-conscious purchasing. Grasons is at the forefront of this movement, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to buying new by providing a wide range of pre-owned items through their estate sales.

Dave Dembinski, Vice President of Operations at Grasons, emphasizes the environmental impact of choosing estate sales. "Estate sales are not just about finding unique items; they're about making a conscious decision to reduce waste and support a sustainable lifestyle. Every item purchased is one less in a landfill, contributing to a healthier planet."

"Our liquidation sales regularly sell about 90% of the contents in every home," explained Dembinski. "What little is left over is usually donated and the only trash produced from an entire estate sometimes will fill a single trash can."

Grasons' estate sales feature a variety of items, from furniture and home decor to clothing and collectibles, all of which can be given a second life in new homes. This approach not only preserves the history and character of these items but also aligns with the principles of the circular economy, where resources are reused and recycled for as long as possible.

In addition to environmental benefits, Grasons' estate sales offer economic advantages for both buyers and sellers. Buyers can find high-quality items at a fraction of the cost of new, while sellers can ensure their belongings find a new home rather than being discarded.

This Earth Day, Grasons invites everyone to consider the positive impact of choosing estate sales for their shopping needs. By opting for pre-owned items, consumers can play a part in reducing waste and promoting a more sustainable future.

About Grasons

Grasons is a nationally recognized estate sale and business liquidation franchise and a proud member of Evive Brands, providing nationwide compassionate care for health and home. Grasons is committed to providing a respectful and efficient service, helping clients during transitional phases of life.

