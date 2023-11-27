Grasons Encourages Unique Holiday Gift Hunting at Local Estate Sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, the quest for extraordinary gifts begins. Grasons, renowned nationwide for its estate sale expertise, invites holiday shoppers to dive into the diverse offerings of local estate sales.

Dave Dembinski, Grasons Vice President of Operations, speaks on the distinct nature of these sales. "An estate sale is a glimpse into someone's journey, rich with items that carry history, elegance, and a unique tale. Such gifts are bound to make a lasting impression during the festive season."

"This holiday season, rather than opting for the usual gifts, I encourage everyone to explore the world of estate sales. It's a chance to gift our loved ones with truly unique and memorable treasures," added Dembinski.

Estate sales, for those new to the concept, are organized events to sell the possessions of an individual, often due to downsizing, relocating, or following a passing. These sales are a haven for antiques, collectibles, and distinctive finds.

Tips for Unearthing Top Estate Sales:

Classified Ads: Typically published on Thursdays, local newspapers' classified sections are great sources for weekend estate sale announcements.

Look Online: Websites like EstateSales.net often list upcoming sales.

Street Signs: Keep your eyes peeled for signs in your neighborhood or on local roads pointing to estate sales.

Community Bulletin Boards: These can be goldmines for flyers announcing local events, including estate sales.

Email Updates: By providing your email address to companies like Grasons, you can stay updated with notifications about upcoming sales.

For seasoned estate sale shoppers considering hosting their own sale, Grasons offers comprehensive services, from inventory management to pricing and cleanup. Visit their website for further insights on estate sales and to locate a nearby Grasons franchise.

"This holiday season, rather than opting for the usual gifts, I encourage everyone to explore the world of estate sales. It's a chance to gift our loved ones with truly unique and memorable treasures," added Kelly.

Part of the Evive Brands family, Grasons delivers unparalleled estate sales and business liquidation services nationwide. Built on empathy, integrity, and financial wisdom, Grasons is dedicated to empowering families during transitions, ensuring estate sales are both valuable and legacy-honoring. For more information on Grasons estate sales across the U.S., visit: https://estatesales.org/grasons.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected].

SOURCE Grasons Co.