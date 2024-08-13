Grasons Franchisees Thrive with Multi-Revenue Streams as Demand for Estate and Business Liquidation Services Soars

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, the leading franchise in estate sales and business liquidation services and member of Evive Brands, reports growing success among its franchisees who are leveraging the company's multi-revenue stream model to meet increasing market demand.

Grasons franchisees benefit from eight different revenue streams:

Estate Sale Services

Staging

Debris Removal and Clean-out

Auctions (online and on-site)

Realtor Referrals

Coordinating with Senior Relocation Partners

Business Liquidation Services

Consignment

This comprehensive service offering positions Grasons franchisees to address a wide range of client needs, from individual homeowners to commercial enterprises.

"Our Grasons multi-faceted business model allows our franchisees to diversify their income sources and adapt to various market opportunities," said Ryan Parsons, Evive Brands CEO. "This flexibility is crucial in today's dynamic economic environment."

Christian Campbell, owner of Grasons of Tri-County, NJ, recently demonstrated the power of this model by successfully managing a high-profile art gallery liquidation in Princeton, NJ. The four-day event featured over 200 rare and high-end pieces, showcasing Grasons' expertise in business liquidations.

"The art gallery sale shows how Grasons equips us to handle diverse and high-value liquidations," said Campbell. "Our comprehensive training from Grasons enabled us to professionally manage this complex event, maximizing value for our client while tapping into multiple revenue streams."

Vincent Stirone, who owns multiple Grasons franchises in California, adds, "The ability to offer such a wide range of services has been key to our growth. It allows us to serve diverse client needs and maintain a steady business even in changing economic conditions. Every estate sale is a different journey and it's immensely rewarding to help families during those times."

As the U.S. faces demographic shifts with over 10,000 Americans turning 65 daily and projections of store closures reaching 50,000 in the next five years, Grasons franchisees are uniquely positioned to serve both individual and commercial clients across all eight revenue streams.

Grasons' comprehensive five-day training program covers all aspects of these services, ensuring franchisees are prepared to excel in each area. This multi-faceted approach allows Grasons franchisees to build resilient businesses capable of adapting to market demands.

For more information about Grasons franchise opportunities, visit www.grasons.com.

