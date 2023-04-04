Grasons Goes Green for Earth Day with Estate Sales

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day approaches, Grasons, a leading estate sales and business liquidation service, is urging people to go green by holding an estate sale instead of calling a junk removal service. With a house full of items, adult children often don't know what to do, but Grasons wants to educate them about the environmentally friendly option of estate sales.

"At Grasons, we believe that holding a liquidation sale is not only a great way to clear out items you no longer need, but it's also an eco-friendly solution," said Simone Kelly, Grasons Founder & Brand President. "Estate sales and business liquidation not only reduce waste but also provide a platform for others to find new homes for the items they no longer need. It's a win-win for both the environment and the community."

Here are reasons why estate sales are a green choice:

Liquidation sales reduce waste by finding new homes for items that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Liquidation sales reuse and recycle items, keeping them out of landfills and reducing the need for new resources.

Liquidation sales promote sustainable living by encouraging people to buy used items instead of buying new.

"Our liquidation sales regularly sell about 90% of the contents in every home," explained Kelly. "What little is left over is usually donated and the only trash produced from an entire estate sometimes will fill a single trash can."

Grasons is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the execution of every sale," Kelly added. "By educating the public about the green side of estate sales, we hope to make a positive impact on the environment and encourage others to follow our lead."

For more information on Grasons, visit https://www.grasons.com/.

About Grasons Co.

Grasons Co. began in Orange County, CA, and quickly grew across the United States as the most recognized brand for estate sale business franchises and professional business liquidations. Grasons is now part of the Evive Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. The independently owned and operated locations all have one goal, and that is to provide you with exceptional service. Grasons Co. is the #1 rated and referred estate sale company because of its long-term experience, proven techniques, and selling items at the highest price.

Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.