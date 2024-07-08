Grasons Named to Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Franchises in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, a leader in estate sale and business liquidation franchising, has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Top 100 Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in 2024.

The annual list, featured in Entrepreneur's May/June issue, highlights franchises that demonstrate exceptional commitment to fostering diverse, equitable, and inclusive environments within their organizations and communities.

Grasons' selection reflects its ongoing dedication to championing diversity in franchising. The company reports that 59% of its franchisees come from minority backgrounds, significantly exceeding the national average of 30.8% for minority-owned franchises as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dave Dembinski, Vice President of Operations at Grasons, expressed pride in the recognition. "This acknowledgment underscores our strategic approach to building an inclusive franchise network," Dembinski said. "At Grasons, diversity isn't just about recruitment; it's about creating pathways to ownership and success for all. Our commitment to diversity enhances our brand, deepens our market insights, and enriches our client interactions, making us a stronger competitor and a more cohesive community."

Grasons' DEI initiatives include offering a diversity discount for aspiring franchisees, implementing culturally aware training programs, and developing marketing materials that resonate across diverse communities. The company also focuses on providing tailored support to ensure all franchisees, regardless of background, have the resources they need to succeed.

"Our franchisee community, with its wide spectrum of backgrounds, not only enriches our brand but also fortifies the supportive environment we've cultivated," Dembinski added. "The genuine camaraderie among our franchisees, regardless of their origins, truly sets Grasons apart."

Grasons, a member of the Evive Brands portfolio, provides estate sale and business liquidation services to families and communities nationwide. The company offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to steer their careers, achieve financial independence, and make a positive societal impact.

For more information about Grasons and its franchise opportunities, visit www.grasons.com.

